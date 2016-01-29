Investors rush to cash as market volatility soars -BAML

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 29 Investors poured more than $7
billion into the safety of cash assets last week, seeking
protection from the volatility and mounting deflationary forces
sweeping through financial markets, bank of America Merrill
Lynch (BAML) said on Friday.
That was the largest single flow in or out of any asset
class tracked by the bank in the week to Jan. 27 and lifted the
year-to-date inflow to $16 billion.
Investors have ploughed $208 billion into cash since the
middle of last year, making it the most popular asset class by
far, the bank said in its weekly report.
That compares with a $7 billion inflow for equity funds and
a $46 billion outflow from fixed income, thanks largely to hefty
redemptions from credit funds, which have been among the hardest
hit by the global market turmoil.
Many stock markets around the world last week entered bear
market territory, down 20 percent or more since worries over
Chinese growth, tumbling oil prices and the impact of expected
rises in U.S. interest rates rattled investors.
This January will be the worst start to a year in decades
for many markets and the worst on record for some. Despite the
deepening gloom, however, equity funds managed to attract a
small $37 million net inflow in the week to Jan. 27.
U.S. equity funds posted a $2.9 billion outflow, the seventh
outflow in the past eight weeks, and emerging markets stock
funds posted their 13th consecutive weekly outflow, this time
$1.2 billion.
That was balanced by a small $400 million inflow for Europe
-- the 16th in 17 weeks -- and the ninth consecutive flow into
Japanese equities, of $2.7 billion, said BAML, which also uses
data from fund research house EPFR Global.
Overall, investors have pulled $24.2 billion from equity
funds so far this year.
Government and Treasury bond funds drew in $2 billion,
marking the fourth consecutive weekly inflow, while emerging
market bond funds posted yet another outflow, down by $700
million.
Reflecting growing disinflationary pressures as oil prices
plunged to a 12-year low below $30 a barrel, investors pulled
$400 million from inflation-protected bond funds, the largest
outflow in 33 weeks.
Overall, however, commodity funds attracted $900 million,
the fourth consecutive weekly inflow, BAML said.
