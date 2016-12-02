CORRECTED-Bond rout marks November a watershed month for fund flows -BAML

(Corrects scale of gold's fall in last paragraph to 8 pct from
11 pct)
LONDON Dec 2 The rout in world bond markets
gathered pace in the past week, making November a watershed
month for fund flows as bond funds chalked up their heaviest
outflows in three and a half years, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Friday.
November also saw the largest redemption from precious
metals funds in three and a half years and the biggest outflow
from equity funds in two years, as investors adjusted to a world
of rising yields, interest rates and inflation expectations.
The net inflow into equity funds was wholly down to flows
into U.S. equity funds offsetting the largest outflow from
Europe in 11 weeks, BAML said.
In the week to Nov. 30, bond fund outflows totalled $4.4
billion, resulting in the biggest five-week outflow since
mid-2013, according to BAML, which also uses data from fund
flows research house EPFR Global.
Investors dumped bonds around the world in November as
Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win stoked bets on faster
growth and inflation, hitting global bond markets with their
biggest rout in more than 13 years.
BAML's Global Broad Market Index fell 1.76 percent in
November, its steepest percentage drop since a 2.06 percent fall
in July 2003. That translated into a dollar loss
close to $2 trillion.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 53 basis points in
November US10YT=-RR, its biggest monthly rise since December
2009.
Equity funds posted a net inflow of $1.2 billion in the week
to Wednesday, driven by a $4.4 billion inflow into U.S. funds,
the fourth consecutive weekly inflow. European equity funds
posted an outflow of $2 billion.
Gold funds posted an outflow of $600 million, the third
straight weekly outflow, BAML said. Gold fell 8 percent in
November, its biggest monthly fall since June 2013.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alison Williams)