GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on Apple, Riksbank stimulus; Fed statement due

(Updates with new prices, adds investor quote)

* European shares rise as Riksbank boosts QE

* Caution caps moves ahead of Fed decision

* Oil rebounds following supply figures

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. and European stocks rose on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's afternoon decision, which investors hope will clarify the central bank's rate hike plans.

The Fed is set to keep U.S. rates at their long-term record lows and may struggle to convince skeptical economists that they could still go up before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global economic headwinds. Futures contracts suggest a low probability that the Fed will be raising rates before the end of the year.

Wall Street was higher, after Apple on Tuesday posted a strong earnings report, driven by iPhone sales. Shares of Apple gained 2.5 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.7 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,693.13, the S&P 500 gained 15.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,081.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.75 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,069.89.

Attention was otherwise firmly focused on what signal the U.S. Fed will send later when it concludes a two-day meeting.

Markets currently only see around a 30-percent chance it will raise rates this year and economists at Barclays said they expected only minor changes from last month, when the Fed flagged uncertainty about inflation and the global outlook.

"The issues (the Fed) talked about in September are still there," said Drew Horter, founder of Horter Investment Management. "I don't think they're going to raise until 2016 because there are too many questions right now."

Sweden's Riksbank was the latest central bank to boost stimulus through monetary policy, adding another $7.6 billion to its asset-buying program. The move underscored just how much the Fed would be going against the flow if it raised rates, and stands as the first reaction to what looks set to be another increase in stimulus from the European Central Bank in December.

"They (Riksbank) increased QE and that was in reaction to the ECB's signal on (increasing) QE," said Manuel Oliveri an FX Strategist at Crédit Agricole. "ECB easing is putting pressure on others too."

European shares gained 1.1 percent.

U.S. treasury yields were a shade higher as bond traders squared up ahead of the Fed. At the same time, bets on more ECB stimulus pushed the equivalent yields on German Bunds to a six month low.

The dollar was biding its time ahead of the Fed's statement at 1800 GMT. The dollar basket was close to a 2-1/2-month high at 96.61 as the ECB's easing hints kept the euro pinned at $1.1080 and the yen barely budged at 120.50 yen to the dollar.

Oil rebounded from earlier losses after the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed less stockpiling of resources than some feared. Brent gained 4.6 percent to $48.97 a barrel while U.S. crude gained 5.8 percent to $45.69 a barrel.

ECB SIGNAL

The Riksbank's move was an eye-catching one. Seeking to head off a sharp rise in the crown, it increased its bond buying and suggested it could keep Swedish interest rates negative for longer than originally envisaged.

That sent Sweden's 10-year government bond yields to two-month lows and pushed Stockholm's stock market towards a two-month high. The crown also briefly hit a two-month low against the euro before a rebound.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent as Shanghai stocks lost 1.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent and Indonesia's dropped 1.4 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting following the previous day's fall.

(Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Zieminski)