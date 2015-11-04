GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks down, yields up after Yellen boosts rate hike expectations

* Yellen's comment boosts dollar, Treasury yields
* Stocks down after data, Yellen hints at Dec. rate hike
* Asia rally spills over the Europe despite earnings misses
* Energy sector stocks reverse course as oil prices tumble
(Updates throughout, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Wall Street stocks, unable to
follow a rally in European and Asian stocks on Wednesday, fell
further after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S.
economy is "performing well" and could justify an interest rate
hike in December.
The U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields moved higher after
Yellen's comments, building on a rise that followed earlier data
showing stronger-than-expected private-sector U.S. job growth.
Yellen told Congress the Fed expects the economy to continue
to grow at a pace that returns inflation to policy-makers'
target and that "if the incoming information supports that
expectation ... December would be a live possibility" for a rate
increase at the Fed's next policy-setting meeting.
U.S. stocks, already down after the data, took a deeper dive
after Yellen's comments. While a rate hike should signal
economic strength, traders often balk at the prospect as higher
rates would make equities less attractive than bonds to some
investors and would increase borrowing costs for companies.
"It's been a real soap opera for the markets about whether
the Fed is going to move or aren't they going to move," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in Florida.
At 2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 42.16 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,875.99,
the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 7.7 points, or 0.36
percent, to 2,102.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
3.18 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,141.95.
U.S. two-year Treasury note yields hit 0.8200 percent, their
highest level since April 2011. Three-year yields hit 1.1484
percent, their highest in four months, while five-year yields
hit 1.6520 percent, their highest in roughly three months.
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.9 percent against a
basket of major currencies while the euro fell about 1.1 percent
against the dollar.
U.S. private employers maintained a steady pace of hiring in
October and the trade deficit hit a seven-month low in September
as exports rebounded. ADP reported 182,000 new private sector
jobs compared with a 180,000 forecast.
The S&P 500 drop was led by 1.6 percent decline in the
energy sector that ended a five-day rally.
Oil prices fell sharply, erasing much of the previous day's
gains as the dollar strengthened, gasoline prices tumbled and
U.S. crude inventories rose. Also an internal OPEC document
published by Reuters showed weaker oil demand in the next few
years, even as Saudi Arabia pumped near record levels to protect
market share.
Brent crude futures were down 3.7 percent at $48.68
a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 3.3 percent to $46.33.
Gold fell to its lowest point in more than a month,
in its sixth straight session of losses, as a rising dollar and
talk of a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates kept the
precious metal under pressure.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of major companies was
up 0.4 percent, after earlier reaching its highest point since
August 19.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.26 percent after comments from China's
president on the economy and Beijing's proposed five-year plan.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Sam Frogione and Dion
Rabouin in New York, Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alison Williams, Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)