GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks jump, dollar hits 7-month high after Fed minutes

* Wall Street adds to gains after release of Fed minutes
* Stocks drop in Europe after strong rally a day earlier
* Oil pares gains, U.S. crude dips below $40
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stocks gained steam and
the dollar touched a fresh seven-month high on Wednesday after
minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting
showed a core of officials backed a possible interest rate hike
in December.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than shorter-dated
issues after the minutes of the Fed's Oct. 27-28 meeting showed
"most" participants felt conditions for a rate hike "could well
be met by the time of the next meeting."
Earlier, two Fed officials expressed confidence that they
will be able to pull off a relatively smooth increase when the
time comes.
"The greatest Christmas gift the Fed could give the market
is certainty," said Steve Chiavarone, assistant portfolio
manager at Federated Investors in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 247.66 points,
or 1.42 percent, to 17,737.16, the S&P 500 gained 33.14
points, or 1.62 percent, to 2,083.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 89.19 points, or 1.79 percent, to 5,075.20.
"I think the market is ready and comfortable for an
increasing fed funds rate," said Alan Rechtschaffen, portfolio
manager at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York.
Major European stock indexes fell as security issues
remained a focus for investors. A suicide bomber blew herself up
in a police raid that sources said had foiled a jihadi plan to
hit Paris's business district, days after attacks that killed
129 across the French capital.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 2.6 percent on Tuesday, dipped 0.2 percent Wednesday, with
industrial gas company Air Liquide off sharply after
announcing an expensive-looking acquisition. The French CAC 40
index fell 0.6 percent.
An index of major global markets rose 0.9
percent.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, hit a fresh
seven-month high of 99.853 and was last off 0.05 percent at
99.58. The euro edged up 0.1 percent against the dollar.
The dollar index has risen more than 6 percent in the past
month.
"The minutes from the meeting ... should keep alive the
dollar's broader trend higher," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "More
importantly, there was not a significant discussion regarding
the headwinds caused by a strong dollar."
U.S. housing starts in October fell to a seven-month low as
single-family home construction in the South tumbled, but a
surge in building permits suggested the housing market remained
on solid ground.
The 30-year Treasury yield was down 1 basis
point at 3.033 percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.268
percent.
U.S. crude futures slid below $40 a barrel for the first
time since late August before settling higher.
U.S. crude futures settled up 8 cents at $40.75 after
dipping to $39.91 during the session. Brent settled up
57 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $44.14. Prices recovered as
smaller-than-expected growth in stockpiles convinced some
traders to cover short positions.
Zinc, copper, lead and nickel fell, to around their
lowest in five to seven years, as fears persisted over waning
demand in top metals user China.
