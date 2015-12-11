GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil price, China yuan drop

* S&P 500 posts biggest weekly drop since Aug.
* Brent crude hits seven-year low; yuan at 4-1/2-year low
* Dollar falls vs euro; Treasury prices up on safety bid
* U.S. 10-year yields hit over six-week low
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Stock markets worldwide tumbled
on Friday, Brent crude oil prices fell to seven-year lows and
China's yuan currency sank on risk aversion ahead of a widely
anticipated U.S. interest rate increase next week and worries
over economic growth.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 sank nearly 2 percent, while
crude prices plunged further on a persistent global oversupply.
The International Energy Agency said it sees the glut worsening
in 2016 as demand slows and OPEC shows no signs of slowing
production as it fights for market share.
Brent crude posted its biggest weekly percentage drop in
over a year, while U.S. crude posted its biggest such decline in
roughly a year.
"About 10 percent of the S&P 500 is energy and commodity
related, and it is a barometer for the global economy. When you
see such a plunge, it worries investors," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
China's yuan fell to its lowest in four and a half years on
concerns over a slowdown of the world's second-biggest economy
and expectations of a U.S. rate hike. Concerns grew that
weakness in the yuan could weigh on the global economy.
In the spot market, the yuan hit 6.4564 against
the U.S. dollar, its weakest since July 2011.
Brent crude settled down 4.53 percent at $37.93 a
barrel after hitting $37.36, its lowest since December 2008.
U.S. crude settled down 3.10 percent at $35.62 after
hitting $35.32, its lowest since February 2009.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly
percentage drop in over three and a half months, while the other
two major U.S. indexes posted their biggest weekly declines in a
month.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 309.54
points, or 1.76 percent, at 17,265.21. The S&P 500 closed
down 39.86 points, or 1.94 percent, at 2,012.37. The Nasdaq
Composite closed down 111.71 points, or 2.21 percent, at
4,933.47.
BOND PRICES, GOLD GAIN
European shares slipped to their lowest in two months, with
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ending 2.14
percent lower at 1,397.49 and posting its biggest weekly drop in
three and a half months.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 1.6 percent, to
392.95.
The dollar fell against the euro as concerns over
weak commodity prices and the yuan's slump were unsupportive of
further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve beyond
December's heavily anticipated rate increase.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, was last down 0.39 percent, at 97.561.
U.S. Treasury debt prices surged on safe-haven demand after
the drops in oil prices and equities.
"Most of this is driven by the sharp decline in oil prices
given that there's no major change in Fed expectations," said
Cheng Chen, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
U.S. 10- and 30-year yields hit
2.120 percent and 2.866 percent, respectively, marking their
lowest in over six weeks.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Clara Denina and Sudip Kar-Gupta
in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)