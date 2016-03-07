GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent hits 2016 peak above $40; U.S. stocks gain

* U.S. stocks little changed in afternoon trading
* European shares end lower; eyes on Thurs ECB meeting
* U.S. bond yields rise on jobs momentum, govt supply
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 7 Brent oil prices shot above
$40 a barrel on Monday to their highest level this year after
data showed a smaller-than-expected U.S. build in crude
stockpiles, while U.S. equity indexes were little changed.
Brent was last up $2.08, or 5.4 percent, at $40.80,
while U.S. crude rose $1.95, or 5.4 percent, at $37.84
and hit its highest since Jan. 1. Traders said the gains came as
investors were rotating more assets into raw materials amid
ideas OPEC producers want a higher anchor price after a selloff
that has lasted nearly two years.
That lifted shares of U.S. energy stocks, the
best-performing sector of the benchmark S&P 500 index. The
energy index climbed 2 percent.
"Money flows from broader financial markets are powering
this broader rally in oil," said Scott Shelton, energy broker
with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina. "I don't think the energy
fundamentals for the next few days are going to matter much as
the market is making a transition."
Wall Street was little changed with some indexes advancing
modestly. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.43
points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,063.2, the S&P 500 gained
0.01 point, or 0 percent, to 2,000 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 15.28 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,701.75.
Biotechs rallied, with the Nasdaq Biotech Index up
2.3 percent.
MSCI's all-country world stock index edged
up 0.2 percent. In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300
index closed down 0.3 percent.
The modest advances follow gains in Chinese shares, which
rose for a fifth day, as reassurances by the country's leaders
that the economy would remain on a sound footing soothed
investors' concerns.
The dollar fell, wiping out its initial gains, as the oil
rally kindled bids for riskier euro and commodity-sensitive
currencies. The euro's gains were limited on the view the
European Central Bank would embark on more stimulus to support
the euro zone's fragile economic recovery at its policy meeting
on Thursday.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.1017. The U.S.
dollar index was down 0.2 percent.
In the U.S. bond market, U.S. Treasury yields rose in
volatile trading as traders increased bets the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates this year in the wake of a strong
February jobs report and ahead of a ECB meeting.
The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose to 1.918
percent, its highest in just over a month. It was last down 8/32
in price to yield 1.911 percent, up from 1.883 percent late
Friday.
In other commodities markets, gold futures were lower as
global shares inched up. U.S. gold for April delivery
was down 0.6 percent at $1,262.60.
Earlier, spot iron ore prices jumped to their highest in
eight months, helped by expectations that Chinese steel mills
were planning production cuts.
