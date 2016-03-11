GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P 500, U.S. crude prices end at 2016 highs

* S&P 500 and Dow have best close of 2016
* Investors reassess ECB stimulus measures
* Oil prices gain; IEA says market may have found a bottom
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 11 The S&P 500 ended at its
highest level of the year on Friday as oil prices climbed
further and investors reassessed this week's stimulus measures
by the European Central Bank.
Oil gains followed an International Energy Agency report
that said the oil market may have found a bottom. The IEA report
also said production declines were picking up in the United
States and other non-OPEC producers, and an increase in supply
from Iran was less dramatic than expected.
Partly offsetting the bullish comments, Goldman Sachs
lowered its crude oil price forecasts for this year and next
year.
Brent rose 34 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at
$40.39 a barrel, and was up 4 percent for the week. U.S. crude
gained 1.7 percent to $38.50, and set a new high for the
year. Both U.S. and Brent crude prices are up more than 40
percent from this year's lows.
In the stock market, all three major U.S. stock indexes
registered a fourth straight week of gains, while MSCI's
all-country world stock index gained 1.8
percent, also putting in a fourth week of increases.
A rise in energy shares helped stocks, while investors also
shook off skepticism over the ECB announcements from Thursday.
The ECB had announced a bold new stimulus plan but signaled it
was unlikely to cut its negative interest rates further.
After mulling the deal overnight, investors "reassessed and
realized it was good news," said Eric Kuby, chief investment
officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 218.18
points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,213.31, the S&P 500 gained
32.62 points, or 1.64 percent, to 2,022.19 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 86.31 points, or 1.85 percent, to
4,748.47.
The S&P 500 also ended above its 200-day moving average for
the first time since Dec. 30.
In Europe, shares also rebounded after falling sharply
Thursday on the ECB news. The pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300
index ended 2.7 percent higher.
The euro dipped against the dollar, a day after
rallying on the ECB announcements. It was last down 0.2 percent
at $1.1155.
As well as cutting all its main interest rates, the ECB
lifted its asset-buying program by 20 billion euros a month and
expanded the assets to include non-bank corporate debt.
FED AHEAD
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors bet the U.S. economy
was healthy enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates this year.
The benchmark 10-year note note was last down
14/32 in price to yield 1.979 percent, up from 1.929 on
Thursday.
In its statement following a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold its
key rate steady after hiking it in December for the first time
in nearly a decade. Economists polled by Reuters expect an
increase by the end of June and one more before the year is out.
Recent U.S. economic data has eased concerns that the United
States might be heading for a recession and also helped fuel the
benchmark S&P 500 index's 11-percent recovery since
mid-February.
Gold fell as the dollar rebounded. U.S. gold for April
delivery settled down 1.1 percent at $1,259.40 an ounce,
after peaking at $1,287.80.
