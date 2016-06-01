GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks stage late rebound, dollar falls

* China, euro zone factory data raise global growth concerns
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stock prices rose slightly
on Wednesday on a late rebound in oil prices and an encouraging
economic report from the Federal Reserve, but equity prices in
other major world markets fell on worrisome Chinese and European
factory data.
The U.S. dollar slipped on fresh doubts about a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise in June and Japan's postponement of a
sales tax increase.
Oil prices tumbled earlier on expectations major oil
producers would not reach a deal to freeze output at an OPEC
meeting on Thursday in Vienna.
U.S. Treasury bond prices ended lower on the late bounce in
stock and commodity prices.
"The numbers are not bad; they're just not good either,"
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland, said about recent economic data. "We're kind of
trapped in limbo that way with respect to a lot of the
fundamentals."
Earlier on Wednesday, a survey showed China's factory
activity in May shrank for a 15th straight month as new orders
fell, while a gauge of euro zone manufacturing activity declined
to a three-month low last month.
U.S. manufacturers fared better than their overseas
counterparts as they unexpectedly reported slightly faster
growth in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management,
but data from Markit showed U.S. factory growth slipping to its
lowest since 2009.
A steep drop in U.S. construction spending in April, the
biggest in more than five years, also raised doubts about a U.S.
rate increase.
Even counting those wobbly sectors, the Federal Reserve's
latest Beige Book, released late Wednesday, showed modest growth
across most economic regions.
Following the Fed's report, U.S. stocks rebounded from
earlier lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 2.47
points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,789.67, the S&P 500
finished 2.37 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 2,099.33 and the
Nasdaq Composite closed up 4.20 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 4,952.25.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1 percent to
1,350.34, led by the resources sector.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 1.6 percent.
The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in
45 countries, shed 0.1 percent, retreating from a one-month high
earlier this week.
Brent crude settled down 17 cents, or 0.34 percent,
at $49.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude ended 9 cents, or
0.18 percent, lower at $49.01.
Prospects of weak global economic growth may keep the U.S.
central bank from raising interest rates at its policy meeting
in two weeks. Futures markets implied traders saw a 23 percent
chance of a rate increase at the Fed's upcoming meeting,
compared with 38 percent last week.
Bets that the Fed will take no action later this month
stoked selling of the U.S. dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six currencies, fell 0.5 percent to 95.413.
The U.S. currency fell to a two-month low against the yen
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a planned sales
tax increase. The greenback was down more than 1 percent at
109.51 yen.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose
one basis point to 1.846 percent in late trading.
Gold prices turned negative, erasing earlier gains. Spot
gold fell $3.58, or 0.29 percent, to $1,211.11 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Sujata
Rao, Atul Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky)