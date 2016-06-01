RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks stage late rebound, dollar slips

(Repeats to fix typo in headline tag)
* China, euro zone factory data raise global growth concerns
* Fed's Beige Book shows modest growth across most U.S.
regions
* Oil recovers from lows on hopes for OPEC meeting output
cut
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stock prices rose slightly
on Wednesday helped by a late recovery in oil prices and an
encouraging economic report from the Federal Reserve, but equity
prices in other major world markets fell on worrisome Chinese
and European factory data.
The U.S. dollar slipped on fresh doubts about a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise in June and Japan's postponement of a
sales tax increase which helped to boost the yen.
Oil prices ended lower but recovered from the day's worst
levels after OPEC sources said the group will likely consider a
production curb at its meeting on Thursday in Vienna.
U.S. Treasury bond prices ended lower on the late bounce in
stock and commodity prices.
Global manufacturing activity remained stuck in a rut last
month with factory output from Asia, Europe and the Americas
barely improving as producers struggled to bring in new orders,
surveys released on Wednesday showed.
Speculation in recent weeks that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates in the next few months and worries
that a possible British exit from the European Union have
undermined business confidence.
"The world economy will meander along at its slowest pace
since the financial crisis for a second year in a row in 2016 as
it is ensnared in a "low-growth trap", the OECD said on
Wednesday, urging governments to boost spending.
The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book, released late
Wednesday, showed modest growth across most economic regions,
while noting that inflation is edging up and the labor market
improving.
"The numbers are not bad; they're just not good either,"
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland, said about recent economic data. "We're kind of
trapped in limbo that way with respect to a lot of the
fundamentals."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.01
percent at 17,789.67, the S&P 500 index finished 0.1
percent higher at 2,099.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
closed up 0.08 percent, at 4,952.25.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.0 percent
to 1,350.34, led by the resources sector.
Tokyo's Nikkei earlier ended down 1.6 percent.
The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in
45 countries, shed 0.1 percent, retreating from a one-month high
earlier this week.
Brent crude oil settled down 17 cents, or 0.34
percent, at $49.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude ended 9
cents, or 0.18 percent, lower at $49.01.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six currencies, fell 0.5 percent to 95.413.
The U.S. currency fell to a two-month low against the yen
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a planned sales
tax increase. The greenback was down more than 1.0 percent at
109.51 yen.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose
one basis point to 1.846 percent in late trading as traders
shift their focus to Friday's U.S. Labor Department payrolls and
unemployment report.
Gold prices turned negative, erasing earlier gains. Spot
gold fell $3.58, or 0.29 percent, to $1,211.11 an ounce.
