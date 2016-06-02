GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on ECB's cautious view, oil reverses losses

* Euro weakens as ECB clings to tame inflation outlook
* Crude recovers as U.S. inventory draw overshadows no OPEC
deal
* U.S., European stocks rebound with oil; Japanese shares
drop
* Safe-haven bids stoke demand for U.S., German bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 2 The euro declined on Thursday
on the European Central Bank's cautious economic outlook, while
oil prices recovered on a drop in U.S. crude inventories,
erasing losses on OPEC's failure to reach a deal to set an
output ceiling.
The crude market rebound lifted Wall Street and European
stocks out of the red, removing the earlier sting from a 2
percent slump in Japanese shares. The Standard & Poor's 500
index closed at its highest level in seven months.
U.S. and German government bond prices firmed on safe-haven
bids as a possible U.S. interest rate increase and the June 23
referendum on whether Britain would leave the European Union, or
"Brexit," posed near-term risks that could rattle investors.
"The bigger looming issue is the Brexit question. If it
comes to pass, it would help calm markets," said Matt Kaufler,
portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Rochester, New York.
The ECB nudged up its inflation forecast for 2016 but
predicted price growth would remain below target through 2018 as
depressed energy costs have held down prices of other goods and
services.
The group of the world's major oil exporters failed to agree
to an output policy, with Iran insisting on the right to ramp up
production.
Disappointed by OPEC's inability to clinch a deal addressing
the global supply glut and sluggish demand, traders initially
sold oil futures. Buying later emerged in reaction to government
data showing a drop in U.S. oil inventories.
U.S. crude futures settled up 16 cents or 0.33
percent at $49.17 a barrel, while Brent oil futures
settled up 32 cents or 0.64 percent at $50.04.
The disinflationary effect of cheap oil on the euro zone,
together with weak regional growth, will likely lead the ECB to
stick to its negative interest rate policy for a protracted
period. This ultra-loose policy stance would undercut the euro.
The euro was down 0.32 percent at $1.1148, fading from
its highest against the greenback in over a week. It lost nearly
1 percent at 121.39 yen after hitting its weakest against the
yen since April 2013.
The euro's decline offset dollar weakness against the yen
and other major currencies. The dollar index firmed 0.1
percent at 95.560.
The rebound in oil prices boosted U.S. energy stocks,
helping reverse initial losses of major market indexes.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 48.89
points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,838.56, the S&P 500 closed
5.93 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 2,105.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished up 19.11 points, or 0.39 percent, at
4,971.36.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index eked out a
0.05 percent gain at 1,350.99.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei tumbled 2.3 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, edged up 0.08 percent to 402.49.
In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 12/32 in price to yield 1.802 percent, after
touching its lowest yield in two weeks.
German 10-year Bund yield fell nearly 2 basis
points at 0.118 percent.
Spot gold prices fell $1.34 or 0.11 percent, to
$1,211.06 an ounce.
