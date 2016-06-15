GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar extends losses, stocks add to gains after Fed

* Fed leaves rates unchanged
* Bond yields down after Fed
(Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 15 Global stock markets briefly
added to gains while the U.S. dollar extended losses on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest
rates unchanged.
U.S. bond yields fell after the statement by the U.S.
central bank, which also signaled it still plans two rate
increases this year and that it expects the U.S. job market to
strengthen. Fed Chair Janet Yellen was due to hold a press
conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).
Expectations that the Fed would leave rates unchanged rose
recently following weak May jobs data and concern over economic
repercussions if Britain decides to leave the European Union.
Strategists said that while the Fed decision to leave rates
unchanged was widely expected by investors, its statement struck
a cautious tone that stood out to some market watchers.
"It's difficult to imagine them getting less aggressive than
they are currently. Given the global headwinds, the lowered
projections for global growth by the IMF and most governmental
organizations that really speak to the global economic health,
there is no question that is manifest in the downsizing of
expectations," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at
Global Markets Advisory Group in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.56 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 17,732.38, the S&P 500 had gained
6.75 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,082.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 14.61 points, or 0.3 percent, to
4,858.16.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 finished up 0.9
percent.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.6 percent.
In the U.S. bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.582 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Gareth Jones and James
Dalgleish)