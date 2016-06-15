GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, bond yields fall after Fed statement

* Fed leaves rates unchanged
* U.S. stocks erase gains late in session
* Fed lowers economic growth forecasts
(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. dollar fell along
with bond yields on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left
U.S. interest rates unchanged and hinted at a less aggressive
outlook for rates.
U.S. stocks initially added to gains following the Fed
statement but ended lower amid concerns about economic growth.
Worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy,
could quit the European Union after a June 23 referendum added
to the day's volatility. Some recent opinion polls have put the
"Leave" campaign ahead, though bookmakers' odds still favor a
vote to remain.
In its statement, the U.S. central bank lowered its economic
growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017 and indicated it would be
less aggressive in tightening monetary policy after the end of
this year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said at a news
conference that Britain's vote on the EU "is certainly one of
the uncertainties that we discussed."
Strategists said that while the Fed decision to leave rates
unchanged was widely expected by investors, its statement was
surprisingly cautious.
"The tone of the statement is absolutely dovish and that was
reflected in the fact that the dollar was sold off, not super
aggressively, but we did see it move," said Joe O'Leary, senior
foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,
California.
The Fed did signal that it still plans to hike rates twice
this year, but fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's
FedWatch, moved to price in just a 10 percent perceived chance
of a July rate hike.
Against the yen, the dollar dropped to its lowest in more
than two years after the Fed statement. It fell to 105.50 yen
, the lowest since mid-October 2014 before recovering to
105.97, down 0.1 percent. The euro gained against
the dollar, up 0.5 percent to $1.1265.
U.S. stocks ended down for a fifth straight session - the
S&P 500's longest losing streak since the five-day decline that
culminated in its 2016 low on Feb. 11.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 34.65
points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,640.17, while the S&P 500
lost 3.82 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,071.50 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to
4,834.93.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 finished up 0.9
percent.
In the bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.590 percent.
Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, were on track
to rise in most maturities for a seventh straight session.
Oil prices fell for a fifth straight day, their longest
losing stretch since February, on worries over the vote in
Britain.
Brent crude futures' front-month fell 86 cents, or
1.7 percent, to settle at $48.97 a barrel, while U.S. crude
fell 48 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $48.01.
Gold hit a six-week high, climbing for the sixth straight
session after the Fed statement. Spot gold was up 0.7
percent at $1,293.86 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York;
Editing by James Dalgleish)