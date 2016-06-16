GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling gains, S&P 500 snaps five-day losing streak

* Oil prices end lower for a 6th day
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 16 Sterling rose versus the
dollar and U.S. stocks broke a five-day losing streak on
Thursday as campaigning for Britain's vote on whether to leave
the European Union was temporarily suspended following the
shooting death of a pro-EU British lawmaker.
Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session on global
economic worries.
British Member of Parliament Jo Cox, who was shot dead in
the street in her constituency in northern England earlier in
the day, had been a vocal supporter of Britain remaining within
the EU.
Whether Britain will leave the EU, dubbed "Brexit," has
rattled markets in recent sessions because of its potential to
create more global economic uncertainty. The issue will be
decided in a referendum next Thursday.
The British pound gained following the news of Cox's death.
It was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.4209 after
trading lower for most of the session.
"Certainly people are talking about the possibility that
this (incident) does influence the Brexit vote in favor of
remain. It is a tragic event all around. There is a sense, there
is an immediate emotional reaction, but there is still a week
before the referendum itself" on June 23, said Alan Ruskin,
global co-head of FX research at Deutsche Bank in New York.
The rival referendum campaign groups said they were
suspending activities for the day, with the Remain camp saying
its activities would also be suspended on Friday.
The benchmark S&P 500 index snapped a five-day losing streak
after erasing sharp losses earlier in the session.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 92.93
points, or 0.53 percent, to 17,733.1, the S&P 500 gained
6.49 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,077.99 and the Nasdaq
Composite ended 9.98 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at
4,844.92.
The European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.5
percent.
Oil prices extended recent losses to a sixth day, their
longest slide since early January.
Brent crude futures fell $1.78, or 3.6 percent, to
settle at $47.19 a barrel, while U.S. crude dropped
$1.80, or 3.8 percent, to settle at $46.21.
Brent has lost about $5 a barrel, or around 10 percent, over
the past six sessions.
The yen jumped to its strongest in nearly two years versus
the dollar after the Bank of Japan held off from further easing
monetary policy. The dollar was down 1.6 percent to 104.34 yen
.
The Bank of Japan's decision weighed on U.S. bond yields,
which fell to their lowest in four years.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
8/32 in price to yield 1.565 percent. Yields fell as low as
1.518 percent in early trading.
