GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets climb after two-day Brexit rout

* European, U.S. shares turn around after post-Brexit vote
slump
* Banking stocks lead rebound
* Oil prices rise, investors refocus on potential supply
outages
* Sterling edges off 31-year lows
* Gold pulls back after rally
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 28 European and U.S. shares
rebounded on Tuesday and the battered pound rose as markets
digested Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union.
Bargain-hunting lifted stocks worldwide for the first time
in three days, but there was still widespread uncertainty as the
bloc's leaders, including soon-to-be-ex UK Prime Minister David
Cameron, held their first post-vote meeting in Brussels.
Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, said the country
would have to cut spending and raise taxes to stabilize the
economy after a third credit ratings agency downgraded its debt.
"The lingering uncertainty favors further downside in the
coming months as we have seen with other shocks of the past 5
years," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment
strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Still, the stock sell-off paused on Tuesday. European shares
rose 2.4 percent, clawing back some of their 10 percent
loss the wake of the UK's vote.
Bank shares recovered and led markets higher. The S&P
financial index rose 2.47 percent.
Britain's Lloyds and Barclays gained
through the day, jumping 7.43 percent and 3.38 percent
respectively. Italy's UniCredit rose but then pulled
back, last up 1.52 percent, and Spain's Bankia surged
more than 9 percent before falling back slightly to a 8.24
percent gain.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
269.48 points, or 1.57 percent, to 17,409.72, the S&P 500
gained 35.55 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,036.09 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 97.42 points, or 2.12 percent, to
4,691.87.
Sterling also got a reprieve, recovering early though
stalling in late trading in London.
The pound rebounded by as much as 1.5 percent from
its 11 percent plunge after the British referendum. But that
paled compared with the currency's decline to a 31-year low on
Friday.
Sterling gained 0.86 percent against the greenback at $1.334
and rose 2.32 percent to 137.02 against the yen
.
U.S. Treasury yields opened higher but then flattened as
worries about sluggish economic growth played off the rebound in
stocks.
"A lot of the drop in yields will be sustained even as fears
of the Brexit outcome fades. There's simply not enough growth,"
said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential
Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
Treasury prices, which more inversely to yields, added to
gains after Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on 12
UK banks and building societies late on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed in
price to yield 1.461 percent. The 10-year yield hit a near
four-year low of 1.406 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed.
The 30-year bond was up 4/32 in price to yield
2.274 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late on Monday.
Gold stepped back after two heady days. Spot gold was
down 1 percent at $1,311.60 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT),
off an earlier low of $1,305.23.
Oil prices regained ground, rising 3 percent, while
investors refocused on potential supply outages and drawdowns in
crude.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up 3.3 percent, or
$1.52, at $47.85, while Brent crude rose 3 percent, or
$1.42, at $48.58 per barrel.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended up 0.5 percent.
