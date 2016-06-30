GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rise, bond yields subdued as more stimulus seen

* Sterling skids after BoE's Carney says UK needs stimulus
* Britain's FTSE ends June above pre-Brexit level
* Consumer staples stocks boost Wall St
* PBOC willing to let yuan fall further this year
(Updates market activity)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 30 World stock markets rose for a
third day and bond yields hovered around record lows as
investors expected more stimulus from central banks in the wake
of Britain's vote to leave the EU and as the Bank of England
raised the prospect of bond buying this summer.
Renewed concerns over global growth and oversupply forced
oil prices down again as both Brent and U.S. crude traded below
$50 per barrel. Gold, a safe-haven play, edged lower but was on
track for its biggest monthly rise since February.
Sterling reversed gains as Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said the central bank would probably need to pump more
stimulus into Britain's economy. Investors largely expect the
bank to cut interest rates over the summer and ramp up its
bond-buying program. UK shares surged after the news.
.
The European Central Bank is looking at loosening its rules
for bond purchases to allow it to by a wider range of debt if it
moves toward returning to quantitative easing, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. The euro
fell sharply against the dollar and European stocks surged.
"There may be more of a growth crisis than any acute
financial stress" from Brexit, said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
Markets have regained their poise after a short bout of
volatility following Britain's vote last week to leave the
European Union. But concerns remain about the longer-term
economic outlook and the potential for renewed turbulence.
The equity rebound of the last three days was not enough,
however, to completely offset losses suffered in recent days.
Stocks worldwide are on track for their worst monthly
performance since January, down 1.6 percent for the month.
The two-day sell-off in the aftermath of last week's vote
had wiped more than $3 trillion off the value of global stocks.
They have recovered about half of that over the past three
sessions.
Wall Street rose and the S&P 500 gained 1 percent,
although the drop in oil prices suppressed gains as the index
approached all-time highs.
The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.8
percent, but is set to end the month down about 1.2 percent, its
worst month since a troubled start to the year. It will also be
the first time since 2011 that global stocks indices will have
fallen for two successive quarters.
U.S. Treasuries have been drawing demand as bond yields in
other developed markets fall into negative territory. Yields of
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes edged higher to
1.49 percent, up around 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.
That compared with a yield on 10-year German government
bonds of -0.127 percent. British 10-, 20- and
30-year government bond yields struck record lows.
UK BLUE CHIPS RECOVER
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 2.3 percent and has
gained nearly 3 percent since Britain voted to leave the EU.
In currency trading, sterling fell 1.5 percent to
$1.3225, above a 31-year trough of $1.3122 touched on Monday. It
has still lost nearly 8 percent in the quarter.
The euro, which lost ground in the days after the Brexit
vote, fell 0.8 percent to $1.1038.
Brent crude fell 1.7 percent to $49.76 a barrel
after jumping more than 4 percent overnight, thanks to a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. U.S.
crude was off 1.6 percent at $49.06.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengeluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)