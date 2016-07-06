GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St up on U.S. data; global stocks dip as uncertainty remains

* Stock markets outside the United States fall back
* Pound plunges below $1.30 to weakest since 1985
* U.S. long-dated Treasury yields hit fresh record lows
* Chinese markets rise as yuan hits 5-1/2-year low
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks reversed early
losses to close higher on Wednesday, but bourses in most parts
of the world fell on fears of instability in the European Union
and global economic stagnation, while Britain's pound sank below
$1.30 for the first time in more than three decades.
Wall Street turned higher, notching modest gains on positive
U.S. economic data and a late jump in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78 points, or
0.44 percent, to 17,918.62, the S&P 500 gained 11.18
points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,099.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,859.16.
Stocks in Europe, emerging markets and
most of Asia all fell more than 1 percent, as
global investors shunned risk in favor of safe-haven plays.
MSCI's all-world stock index fell 0.4
percent.
Wall Street got a boost from Institute for Supply Management
data showing U.S. service sector activity hit a seven-month high
in June as new orders surged and companies hired more
workers.
U.S. Treasury yields also edged up late, after 10-year and
30-year yields touched all-time lows. The 10-year yield
fell as low as 1.321 percent and the 30-year
touched 2.098 percent.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
had little impact. They largely showed U.S. central bank
officials concerned ahead of the "Brexit" vote, which
subsequently erased $3 trillion from global equities over two
days.
Markets look next to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report,
analysts said. Last month the Labor Department reported U.S.
employers added only 38,000 jobs, far below the 164,000 increase
anticipated by economists and the third straight month the jobs
report missed expectations.
"The concern is that if we get another bad number after the
last one then you could easily see people start (worrying) again
about U.S. recession risk," said Luke Bartholomew, an investment
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
Other safe havens gained, with gold touching a more
than two-year high and the yen hitting a 3-1/2-year high against
the British pound, and to two-week peaks versus the
dollar and euro.
Henderson Global, Columbia Threadneedle and Canada Life on
Wednesday became the latest British commercial property funds to
suspend trading, joining three others worth about 10 billion
pounds, in the first sign of markets seizing up since Britain's
vote to exit the EU.
Money markets are pricing in a good chance of a cut in one
or more of the Bank of England's official interest rates to zero
within the next three months. Sterling fell as low as
$1.2798 overnight before recovering to $1.2929.
China, which has been weakening the yuan while eyes
are fixed on Europe, allowed its currency to fall to
another 5-1/2-year low against the dollar overnight.
The easing has helped China's bourses remain in positive
territory with the Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.4
percent for a fourth straight day of gains and the blue-chip
CSI300 index rising 0.3 percent, its eighth straight
rise.
Oil prices rose, settling almost 2 percent higher after a
two-day decline lured buyers back. After settlement, oil jumped
more, when the American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude
and refined product stockpiles fell 6.7 million barrels.
Crude futures jumped 2.5 percent with Brent crude
moving to $49.17 a barrel and U.S. crude to $47.81.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)