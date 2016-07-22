GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks keep winning streak, sterling drops

* S&P 500 and Dow erase earlier losses in tech, telecom
sectors
* Sterling tumbles as poor UK data stoke recession worries
* Oil prices on track for weekly decline on supply concerns
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stock prices rose on
Friday, marking four straight weeks of gains, while sterling
dropped on bleak data that raised fears about a possible British
recession following the country's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union.
Concerns about global oversupply hurt oil prices, increasing
their weekly losses.
Bond and gold prices fell on expectations the Federal
Reserve may raise interest rates by year-end following a recent
batch of encouraging U.S. economic data.
"Earnings have been positive for the most part. You have a
strong package of data that have been constructive on the equity
market, pushing up bond yields and even taking some shine off
gold's recent strong performance," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial.
The U.S. S&P 500 and Dow equity indexes reversed earlier
losses, edging towards record highs hit earlier this week, on
renewed strength in the tech and telecom sectors and a
stronger-than-expected report on manufacturing. The indexes had
fallen earlier on disappointing news from companies including
General Electric and Honeywell.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 53.62
points, or 0.29 percent, at 18,570.85, the S&P 500 ended
9.86 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 2,175.03 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished up 26.26 points, or 0.52 percent, at
5,100.16.
For the week, the Dow was up 0.3 percent, S&P up 0.6 percent
and Nasdaq up 1.4 percent.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ended little
changed at 1,344.11, paring earlier losses linked to lower
mining shares and Swedish construction from Skanska.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.1 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.3 points or 0.07 percent, to
412.73.
Among major currencies, sterling booked the biggest daily
move, losing nearly 1 percent to $1.3105 on a dramatic
deterioration in British data on manufacturing and services
activity in July.
These purchasing manager figures were consistent with a
broader 0.4 percent British economic contraction in the third
quarter, pushing up the probability of a recession.
The euro weakened further on news that gunmen attacked a
shopping mall in Munich, Germany. It was last down 0.5 percent
at $1.0967.
The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 97.410.
The fallout from the Brexit decision is expected to dominate
discussions at a weekend meeting of G20 finance ministers and
central bank governors in Chengdu, China.
Recent solid readings on the U.S. economy have revived bets
the Fed may raise interest rates by year-end. That put pressure
on gold prices and core government bond yields.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose almost 1 basis
point at 1.571 percent, while 10-year German bond yields were
flat at -0.1 percent.
Spot gold prices fell $6.79 or 0.51 percent, to
$1,323.91 an ounce.
The U.S. central bank will hold a policy meeting next week
where policymakers are widely expected to keep rates steady.
In the oil market, Brent crude settled down 51 cents
or 1.1 percent at $45.49 a barrel. U.S. crude settled
down 56 cents or 1.25 percent at $44.19 a barrel.
