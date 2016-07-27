GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen slips as central banks' views leave stocks mixed

* Wall Street mixed after Fed decision
* Yen weakens on larger-than-expected Japanese stimulus
* Oil tumbles 2 pct after unexpected U.S. stockpile build
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 27 The yen eased against the
dollar on Wednesday after Japan unveiled a surprisingly large
$265 billion stimulus package, while U.S. equity markets mostly
declined following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave
interest rates unchanged.
The Fed said at the end of a two-day meeting of its
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee that near-term
risks to the U.S. economy had diminished, a view that could open
the door to a resumption of monetary policy tightening this
year.
The U.S. central bank said the economy had expanded at a
moderate rate and job gains were strong in June. It added that
household spending also had been "growing strongly" and pointed
to an increase in labor utilization.
The Fed's statement was broadly constructive about the
economy and the absence of any mention of international risks
was notable, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at
Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"There is no hat tip toward a September rate increase. There
is no signal there," McMillan said. "So in many respects I see
this as a Goldilocks statement from a market perspective."
The benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed
slightly lower, reversing modest gains after the Fed statement.
The technology-rich Nasdaq was boosted by Apple,
which said it sold more iPhones than expected in its third
quarter and gave an upbeat forecast.
Apple's shares surged 6.58 percent to $103.03.
Company earnings have been better than expected on the whole
and currency doesn't seem to be playing as much of a role as it
had in previous quarters, said Rahul Shah, chief executive of
Ideal Asset Management in New York.
"The fact that the Fed is on the back burner is bullish for
the stock market," Shah said.
The Fed had not been expected to boost rates but investors
sought clues for when a move might occur as uncertainty is high
after Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union and
as the U.S. presidential election in November looms large.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 1.58
points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,472.17. The S&P 500 slid
2.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,166.58 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 29.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to
5,139.81.
MSCI's all-country world stock index gained
0.06 percent. In Europe, where markets closed before the Fed's
statement was released, shares gained led by auto stocks and
luxury group LVMH after its second-quarter sales beat
forecasts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.36
percent at 1,351.75.
In Japan, the earlier-than-expected announcement to boost
the flagging Japanese economy lifted Asian stock markets but
weighed on the safe-haven yen. The 28-trillion yen package
exceeded initial estimates of about 20 trillion yen.
The benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.72 percent
while the broader Topix gained 1.13 percent.
The yen was last down 0.47 percent at 105.13 per
dollar. The euro rose 0.65 percent to $1.1057.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
17/32 in price to push yields lower at 1.5027 percent as a
record drop in German yields made U.S. debt enticing to European
investors. The spread between shorter-dated and long-dated
Treasury yields contracted after the Fed statement.
In European debt markets Germany's long-term borrowing
costs hit a record low as demand for its 30-year bonds soared on
expectations it will be a prime target for central bank
purchases.
Berlin sold 1 billion euros of the debt maturing in 2046 at
0.45 percent, the lowest average yield ever at an auction.
Yields traded even lower after the sale, down 5 basis points on
the day at a two-week trough of 0.41 percent
Oil prices tumbled more than 2 percent after the U.S.
government reported a surprise build in crude and gasoline
inventories during the peak summer driving season.
Brent settled down $1.40 at $43.47 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $1.00 to settle at $41.92 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)