GLOBAL MARKETS-Slump in oil prices gives pause to rally on global stock markets

* European shares dip, banks in focus after stress tests
* MSCI Global stock index hits highest since mid-August,
2015
* U.S. crude breaks below $40 as oil ends down 4 pct on glut
* U.S. dollar recoups losses after worst week in 3 months
(Updates with U.S. afternoon trading)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Oil prices tumbled on Monday on
heightened worries of an oil glut, putting pressure on energy
shares and giving pause to global equity prices, which have
rallied to their highest in nearly a year.
The U.S. dollar recovered some ground against a basket of
major currencies after its worst week in three months.
A 15-percent slump in U.S. crude prices in July, the worst
monthly loss in a year, triggered liquidation as trading began
for August and U.S. crude fell below $40 per barrel for the
first time since April.
"It's stop-loss technical selling combined with sheer
liquidation by those fearing we'll soon be swimming in oil
again," said Phil Davis, trader at PSW Investments in San Diego,
California.
Brent crude settled down $1.39, or 3.19 percent, at
$42.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled down $1.54, or
3.70 percent, at $40.06.
Lower oil prices hit energy shares and global equity prices
pulled back a little after rising to the highest in nearly a
year. MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was down 0.14 percent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow fell slightly
as energy stocks weighed. The S&P, which earlier in the session
hit an intraday all-time high, has been on a record-setting
rally - helped by mostly positive data and strong earnings.
"I think the interesting thing is that you are not seeing a
huge reaction out of the stocks side of the equation," said Rob
Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Seattle.
"You are seeing much more of a reaction out of distressed
companies in the energy space than you are out of the broader
equities."
The S&P 500 index has remained in a very tight range over
the past 13 sessions and has struggled for direction.
"The economic data until last week had been pretty decent.
But since the (U.S.) GDP numbers came out, we're seeing holes in
the argument that the second half of the year is going to be
better," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"At these valuations, the market is desperate for a catalyst
to move higher."
Growth in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter
came in below expectations on Friday, fuelling speculation that
the Federal Reserve may not pull the trigger on raising interest
rates anytime soon.
Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in
July as orders fell broadly and construction spending dropped in
June.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.27 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 18,397.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.17
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,170.43 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.62 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,183.75.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.61 percent at 1,339.15. Stocks were dragged down by banks such
as UniCredit and Raiffeisen, which performed poorly in a
Europe-wide stress tests.
In currency trading, the dollar index rebounded,
helped by gains against the yen, which pulled back from
three-week highs reached on Friday after the Bank of Japan eased
policy less aggressively than expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, was up 0.23 percent to 95.746.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields rose from Friday's
multi-week lows on anticipation of a corporate bond offering
from Microsoft, with profit-taking also fueling the
move.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were last down
11/32 to yield 1.4957 percent, after touching a more than
two-week low yield of 1.450 percent on Friday.
Spot gold prices were up 0.17 percent to $1,352.86 an
ounce.
