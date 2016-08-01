GLOBAL MARKETS-Slump in oil prices gives pause to rally on global stock markets

* MSCI Global stock index hits highest since mid-August,
2015
* U.S. crude breaks below $40 as oil ends down 4 pct on glut
* European shares dip, banks in focus after stress tests
* U.S. dollar recoups losses after worst week in 3 months
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Oil prices tumbled on Monday on
worries of a crude glut, putting pressure on energy shares and
giving pause to global equity prices, which have rallied to
their highest in nearly a year.
The U.S. dollar recovered some ground against a basket of
major currencies after its worst week in three months.
A near 15-percent slump in U.S. crude prices in July, the
worst monthly loss in a year, triggered liquidation as trading
began for August and U.S. crude fell below $40 per barrel for
the first time since April.
"It's stop-loss technical selling combined with sheer
liquidation by those fearing we'll soon be swimming in oil
again," said Phil Davis, trader at PSW Investments in San Diego,
California.
Brent crude settled down $1.39, or 3.19 percent, at
$42.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled down $1.54, or
3.70 percent, at $40.06.
Energy shares were hit hard and global equity prices pulled
back a little after rising to the highest in nearly a year.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks shares
in 45 nations, was down 0.11 percent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow closed a little
lower as energy stocks dragged. Technology leaders Apple
and Alphabet helped lift the Nasdaq.
The S&P, which has been on a record-setting rally, hit an
intraday all-time high earlier in the session.
"Oil has once again re-emerged as a real driver of how
investors are gauging the trend for equities," said Peter Kenny,
senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New
York.
The S&P 500 index has remained in a tight range over the
past 13 sessions.
"The economic data until last week had been pretty decent.
But since the (U.S.) GDP numbers came out, we're seeing holes in
the argument that the second half of the year is going to be
better," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"At these valuations, the market is desperate for a catalyst
to move higher."
Growth in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter
came in below expectations on Friday, fueling speculation that
the Federal Reserve may not pull the trigger on raising interest
rates anytime soon.
Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in
July as orders fell broadly and construction spending dropped in
June.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 27.73
points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,404.51, the S&P 500 shed
2.76 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish at 2,170.84 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 22.07 points, or 0.43 percent, to
end at 5,184.20.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.61 percent at 1,339.15. Stocks were dragged down by banks such
as UniCredit and Raiffeisen, which performed poorly in a
Europe-wide stress tests.
In currency trading, the dollar index rebounded,
helped by gains against the yen, which pulled back from Friday's
three-week highs after the Bank of Japan eased policy less
aggressively than expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, was up 0.23 percent to 95.746.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields rose from Friday's
multi-week lows as Microsoft Corp launched the fifth
largest corporate bond offering of all time, drawing appetite
away from safe-haven U.S. government debt, and on profit-taking.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were
down 15/32 to yield 1.5094 percent, after touching a more than
two-week low in yield of 1.450 percent Friday.
Spot gold prices were up 0.26 percent to $1,354.10 an
ounce.
