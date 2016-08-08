GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps on OPEC hopes; dollar climbs again

* Rate-hike bets bolster greenback
* Global stocks gauge edges higher
* U.S. indexes pull back after hitting records
* Markets digesting bumper U.S. jobs report
(Updates with afternoon trading)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 8 The U.S. dollar rallied against
the yen on Monday amid firming bets for a U.S. interest rate
hike late this year, while oil prices jumped about 3 percent to
extend recent gains as speculation grew that OPEC would try to
restrain output.
U.S. equity indexes receded after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
closed at fresh record highs Friday after a strong U.S. jobs
report. The MSCI All-Country World equity index
rose 0.3 percent, helped by stocks in Asia.
Friday's employment report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose
by 255,000 jobs in July, more than the Reuters forecast of
180,000. Traders are now basically split on whether the Federal
Reserve will raise benchmark U.S. rates at its December meeting,
according to the CME Fedwatch tool.
"The market is still digesting a blockbuster payroll number
and I think a lot of things are in motion right now to assess
whether the Fed raises earlier than thought," said Doug Cote,
chief market strategist at Voya Investment Management in New
York. "It certainly won't be September, but it could possibly be
December."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.41 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 18,503.12, the S&P 500 lost 4.87
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,178 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.32 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,202.80.
Gains in energy shares were countered by sharp
declines in the healthcare sector.
U.S. equities have pushed higher amid a better-than-expected
corporate earnings season, and will take their cues this week
from the results of several consumer companies.
"I think the market is just kind of taking a breather at
this point," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at
Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, South Carolina. "There's just
not a whole lot of news flow to push it one way or the other."
The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.04
percent. European bank stocks gained, helped by an
upgrade for shares of Barclays.
The dollar climbed 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies, rising for a fourth straight session. Against the
yen, the dollar gained 0.6 percent.
Oil prices jumped amid renewed speculation that OPEC would
try to restrain output, easing oversupply worries that had
pressured the market to three-month lows last week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 2.9
percent at $43.02 per barrel, while Brent crude settled
up 2.5 percent at $45.39.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries with longer-dated maturities edged
up to their highest in more than two weeks on bets the Fed
could raise rates by year-end.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged
in price to yield 1.5816 percent.
Spot gold edged up 0.08 percent after falling sharply
on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin, Barani Krishnan and
Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James
Dalgleish)