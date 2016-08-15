GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks hit record highs on oil rise, easing central bank outlook

* Dow, S&P, Nasdaq notch all-time intraday highs

* China shares surge as weak data spurs stimulus hopes

* Weak Chinese, Japanese data suggests global monetary easing to continue (New throughout, updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wall Street stocks rose to record highs on Monday, boosted by expectations for continued monetary policy easing around the globe and a jolt in oil prices, which jumped on speculation the world's top producers may be open to a production cut.

The U.S. S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq stock indexes all hit all-time intraday highs in early trading.

A strong U.S. monthly jobs report on Aug. 5 boosted optimism about the U.S. economy, driving all three major indexes to close at record levels last Thursday - the first time that has happened since 1999.

The S&P 500 index has notched 13 record intraday highs since July, including Monday's.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.32 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,662.79, the S&P 500 gained 9.53 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,193.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.87 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,267.76.

The jump in U.S. equities helped underpin markets in London and Frankfurt, which added to gains and were up 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. The pan-European FTSE 300 was edged up 0.1 percent.

Chinese equity markets had strong gains as the blue-chip CSI300 Index jumped 3 percent to a seven-month high amid speculation more stimulus would be forthcoming from Beijing after weaker-than-expected July data.

A subdued second-quarter economic reading in Japan left the Nikkei down 0.3 percent and suggested that the Bank of Japan could again be easing monetary policy in the near future.

The expected easing posture of central banks globally suggested to investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be slower to raise the nation's overnight interest rates, analysts said.

"There's growing realization that the events in foreign economies have far more impact on U.S. rates than previously accepted," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, citing a research note. "People are thinking overseas troubles are going to keep rates lower and that's been keeping an underlying bid to the (stock) market."

MSCI's all-world equity index rose 0.35 percent.

The expectation for loose monetary policy and appetite for stocks pushed U.S. Treasury prices down, with benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows. Analysts said that hedging linked to this week's corporate bond supply also spurred selling in Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 6/32 in price to yield 1.54 percent.

Yields on British 10-year gilts touched record lows on Monday, falling to 0.503 percent. They have fallen by more than half since Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union, having been up at 1.39 percent just before the Brexit vote.

Reduced expectations for the Federal Reserve also hurt the U.S. dollar, which has fallen against a basket of currencies in four of the last five trading sessions.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major world rivals, fell 0.2 percent to 95.521.

"As it stands now, market participants see a less than 50-50 chance of rates rising by December. The dollar will continue to struggle until that chance rises meaningfully," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Brent crude futures rose $1.10 to $48.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose to $45.58.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)