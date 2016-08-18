GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets climb on labor data, oil gains

* Wall St flat, drop in tech stocks offsets oil gains
* Dollar falls near 8-week low on divided Fed
* Oil rises to 6-week high
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 18 World equity markets advanced
on Thursday, helped by positive U.S. labor market data and
comments from an influential Federal Reserve policymaker about
strong hiring gains in recent months, while higher oil prices
lifted energy sector stocks.
The U.S. dollar was near an eight-week low against major
currencies in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's
July meeting published Wednesday showing policymakers were
unlikely to raise interest rates soon.
Strong recent U.S. jobs growth and a long-awaited return of
middle-wage employment were two positive signs for the U.S.
labor market, New York Fed president William Dudley said
Thursday. That reinforced his comments on Wednesday suggesting
the Fed could raise interest rates in September, given better
economic data since its last meeting in July.
Key indexes on Wall Street were little changed as
oil-related gains were offset by a drop in tech stocks. Strong
gains in shares of Wal-Mart provided the biggest boost to the
Dow and the S&P 500; the stock rose as much as 3.1 percent to
$75.19, a more than 14-month high, after the retailer posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.32 points, or
0.04 percent, to 18,565.62, the S&P 500 gained 1.75
points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,183.97 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.27 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,237.93.
"Yesterday's minutes didn't hold any major surprises for
investors," said Thomas Wilson, Managing Director of Wealth
Advisory at Brinker Capital, in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
"The market has been Fed-driven so far, it is going through
a phase where it will pivot from the Fed to more emphasis on
companies growing their revenues."
Energy stocks provided the biggest sector boost. Brent
traded at $50.88 a barrel, up 2 percent on the day. U.S. light
crude oil was up about 3 percent at $48.21.
Brent crude prices rose to their highest since July
4 as the world's biggest producers prepared to discuss a
possible freeze in production levels.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum in Algeria on Sept. 26-28. However, analysts were doubtful
on the prospects of an agreement.
Oil prices were also helped by a falling dollar,
which slipped to its lowest against a basket of major currencies
since June 24 as traders marked down the odds of an interest
rate increase by the Fed.
"The market's take on the FOMC minutes is to read them in a
somewhat more dovish fashion on the view that the Fed seems too
divided to raise rates anytime soon," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Oil is priced in dollars, so oil becomes more valuable as
the dollar's value falls.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped as fixed-income investors were
also incredulous of the likelihood that the Fed would tighten
monetary policy soon, despite Dudley's comments and the jobless
claims data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 9/32 in
price for a yield of 1.531 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last four sessions on a run of weak company earnings, was
up 0.72 percent.
MSCI's All World index climbed 0.26 percent
to head back toward a one-year high, lifted by a 0.47 percent
rise in Asian shares, their biggest gain since Aug. 8.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend though, dropping 1.5
percent after data showed exports from the country falling at
their fastest pace since the financial crisis.
