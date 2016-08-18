GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets climb on labor data, oil gains

* Wall St closes higher, supported by oil gains, Wal-Mart
* Dollar falls near 8-week low on divided Fed
* Oil rises to 6-week high
* Asian, emerging market shares rise
(Updates to U.S. market close, adds quote, data)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 18 World equity markets rose on
Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and surging oil prices that
touched their highest in six weeks to lift energy sector stocks.
The U.S. dollar was near an eight-week low against major
currencies in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's
July meeting published on Wednesday showing policymakers were
unlikely to raise interest rates soon.
Key indexes on Wall Street edged up, aided by gains in the
energy sector and by big-box retailer Wal-Mart that offset
losses in the telecom sector. Wal-Mart rose as much as 3.1
percent to $75.19, a more than 14-month high, after the retailer
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.76 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 18,597.7, the S&P 500 gained 4.8
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,187.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.49 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,240.15.
"The market has been Fed-driven so far; it is going through
a phase where it will pivot from the Fed to more emphasis on
companies growing their revenues," said Thomas Wilson, managing
director of Wealth Advisory at Brinker Capital, in Berwyn, Pa.
Energy stocks provided the biggest sector boost. Brent crude
prices rose to their highest since July 4 as the world's
biggest producers prepared to discuss a possible freeze in
production levels.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum in Algeria on Sept. 26-28.
Brent last traded at $50.82 a barrel, up nearly 2 percent on
the day. U.S. light crude oil was up about 3 percent at
$48.23.
Oil prices were also helped by a falling dollar,
which slipped to its lowest against a basket of major currencies
since June 24 as traders marked down the odds of an interest
rate increase by the Fed.
"When we did not receive the unambiguous hawkishness from
the FOMC minutes, that kind of opened up the door to additional
(dollar) selling," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York
Oil is priced in dollars, so it becomes more valuable as the
dollar's value falls.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped as fixed-income investors were
also doubtful of the likelihood that the Fed would tighten
monetary policy soon, despite Dudley's comments and another drop
in jobless claims.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 8/32 in
price for a yield of 1.531 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last four sessions on a run of weak company earnings, was
up 0.72 percent.
MSCI's All World index climbed 0.4 percent
to head back toward a one-year high, lifted by a 0.47 percent
rise in Asian shares, their biggest gain since Aug. 8.
Emerging market shares also had sizeable gains, with MSCI's
emerging markets index up 0.68 percent.
Japan's Nikkei, however, bucked the trend, dropping
1.5 percent after data showed exports from the country falling
at their fastest pace since the financial crisis.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York and John
Geddie and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Bernadette Baum)