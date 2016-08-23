GLOBAL MARKETS-Housing sector lifts U.S., European stocks; oil pares gains

(Updates with U.S. market close, changes to post-stettlement
oil prices)
* Most stock indexes firmer; new U.S. home sales soar
* Oil prices pare gains but remain higher
* NZ$ up as central bank flags just 35 bps of easing
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Homebuilders provided a modest
lift to both U.S. and European stock markets on Tuesday, while
oil prices got a brief boost from Iran's positive signals on an
output freeze.
On Wall Street, technology companies led the Nasdaq to a
record intraday high and robust housing market data strengthened
the case for a firming economy.
Housing stocks jumped 2 percent after the Commerce
Department reported new U.S. single-family home sales soared
unexpectedly in July to near nine-year highs.
European equities rose 0.9 percent, led by mining
stocks, after data pointed to continuing gradual improvement in
the region's economy.
Shares of the region's homebuilders also gained following a
solid update from UK homebuilder Persimmon, which closed
4.2 percent higher and was the biggest riser on the blue-chip
FTSE 100. The index closed at its highest level since
the UK voted to leave the European Union.
The housing data helped traders fill the gap as markets
await further clues on whether the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates this year. Global central bankers gather in
the mountains of Wyoming later this week and investors are
focused on a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday.
"If we continue to keep getting strong economic data it will
become hard for the Fed to rationalize not hiking rates," said
Erik Wytenus, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan
Private Bank in Palm Beach Florida.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.88 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 18,547.3, the S&P 500 gained 4.26
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,186.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.48 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,260.08.
Big gains in oil prices, which had jumped as much as 2
percent on signals from Iran, were squeezed in post-settlement
trading after data showed a surprise build-up in U.S. crude
stocks.
The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude
inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19,
to 524.2 million. Analysts had expected a decrease of 455,000
barrels.
After settling much higher, brent crude was still
trading up about 37 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $49.53 per barrel,
while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 69 cents,
or 1.5 percent, at $48.10.
The bump in new home sales helped the U.S. dollar trim
losses. But having hit a five-day high of 94.958 against a
currency basket on Monday, the greenback was flat at
94.533 late in the day.
New Zealand's dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.47 percent to
$0.7302 after the country's central bank forecast
another 35 basis points in possible rate cuts, less than many
investors had wagered on.
"The (U.S.) dollar is weakening... due to the general
anticipation around Jackson Hole on Friday," said Saxo bank's
head of FX strategy John Hardy.
"There is also a general reach for yield happening. That was
one of the things we saw with (New Zealand central bank Governor
Graeme) Wheeler waving the white flag that he is not going to
use easing to try and weaken the currency."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting by
Chuck Mikolajczak, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Barani Krishnan
in New York; Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)