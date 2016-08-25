GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets subdued ahead of Yellen speech, healthcare stocks dip

(Adds U.S. markets close)
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Most investors refrained from
making big bets on Thursday ahead of the start of a central
bankers' meeting in the mountains of Wyoming that could clarify
the path of U.S. interest rate policy.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver the keynote
speech on Friday, but she may struggle to convince financial
markets she can steer a divided U.S. central bank to raise
interest rates at least once in 2016 after it started the year
with four hikes on its radar.
Policymakers expect three rate increases in 2017, in
addition to two hikes this year. Financial markets, however,
show investors see only one rate increase from now through the
end of 2017.
"We still have got this disconnect between markets and the
Fed," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told
reporters last week.
The waiting game left many markets sluggish all week. The
U.S. dollar, sensitive to any signal on whether rates will rise
this year, inched lower on Thursday to $94.765 against a basket
of major currencies.
"Clearly, the Fed is in the driver's seat. They have the
stage to command investor attention in Jackson Hole," said Peter
Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory
Group, in New York.
"The division among the voting members of the FOMC is very,
very clear and there is nothing we have seen in recent data that
would tilt the argument to the one side of raising or the other
side of remaining unchanged in September."
U.S. stocks and Treasury prices tipped to the negative,
following Asia and Europe downward. A drop in healthcare and
consumer names pulled Wall Street modestly lower, while
financials advanced slightly after two more Fed officials pushed
the case for a rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.07 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 18,448.41, the S&P 500 lost 2.97
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,172.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.49 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,212.20.
The healthcare sector closed 0.79 percent lower after
short-selling firm Muddy Waters said it bet that shares of St.
Jude Medical Inc. would fall because of cyber security
vulnerabilities in its cardiac devices.
Shares of the pacemaker manufacturer lost as much
as 10 percent but closed 4.96 percent lower.
Slumping healthcare stocks also dampened European markets
after White House candidate Hillary Clinton demanded price cuts
on a successful drug.
On the FTSE 100, Hikma, Shire and
AstraZeneca fell between 1.4 percent to 3.5 percent.
London's FTSE closed 0.28 percent lower.
The losses followed Democratic nominee Clinton's call for a
lower price for Mylan NV's allergy drug EpiPen, which
has become four times more expensive in the past decade.
"(This) serves to strike fear into the hearts of healthcare
groups and their investors everywhere," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said in a note. After initially
rising, Mylan shares fell 0.7 percent.
Oil prices rebounded on expectations that the dollar would
weaken ahead of Yellen's speech. But they pared some gains after
a Reuters interview with the Saudi energy minister that cast
doubts about an OPEC output freeze.
Brent crude was up 60 cents, or 1.20 percent, at
$49.64 a barrel. U.S. crude settled at $47.33, up 56
cents, or 1.20 percent.
The euro rose 0.15 percent against the dollar to $1.1283
. The euro rose despite a weak German IFO survey showing
German business morale deteriorated sharply in August as Brexit
shock weighed on sentiment.
"Business confidence in Germany has clearly worsened," Ifo
head Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "The German economy has
fallen into a summer slump."
U.S. Treasury yields wafted upward, with the yield on
30-year bonds last at 2.268 percent. Data showed new orders for
U.S. manufactured capital goods increased in July for the second
straight month.
Yields on 7-year Treasuries rose 1 basis point to 1.4138
percent after auction.
