GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares gain, European shares dip on Fed rate hike bets

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock markets climbed on
Monday while European share markets slipped in the wake of
comments by top Federal Reserve officials that bolstered
expectations for an interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank
this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday the case for a rate
increase was strengthening, but provided little detail on when
the Fed would next move. Vice Chair Stanley Fischer suggested on
CNBC that a rate hike as soon as next month was possible.
The advance in the U.S. stock markets was led by financials,
which stand to gain the most in an environment of higher
interest rates. The S&P 500 financial index ended 1
percent higher; Wells Fargo gained 2.2 percent and
JPMorgan rose more than 1 percent. The advances helped
Wall Street snap a three-day losing streak.
A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, rose for a fourth month in July. That
reinforced bets of a rate rise soon, even as other data showed
U.S. inflation remained subdued.
The dollar pared gains against the yen after extending
Friday's rise and reaching a roughly three-week high of 102.39
yen in early trading.
European shares responded unfavorably to the rising
expectations for a 2016 Fed rate hike, with the pan-European
STOXX 600 index ending down 0.15 percent. British
markets were closed for a holiday.
"The market's getting more comfortable with the idea that
the Fed is going to raise rates this year," said Chris
Zacarelli, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Financial
Partners.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 0.04 points, or just 0.01 percent, at 418.38.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 107.59
points, or 0.58 percent, at 18,502.99. The S&P 500 closed
up 11.34 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,180.38. The Nasdaq
Composite ended up 13.41 points, or 0.26 percent, at
5,232.33.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.17 percent, at 1,350.4.
U.S. Treasury yields maturing between 2-10 years dipped on
foreign demand after touching their highest levels since June on
Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields also fell,
with their prices rising more than a full point. Benchmark
10-year yields were last at 1.565 percent, compared
to 1.633 percent late Friday.
"Even though it looks like the Fed may tighten in September
and will probably tighten by December, people are still looking
at Treasuries saying, 'I like those yields,'" said Evercore ISI
strategist Stan Shipley.
Oil prices settled down more than 1 percent, ending two
consecutive days of gains, pressured by high output from Middle
East OPEC members and as a firmer U.S. dollar weighed on
commodities.
Brent crude settled down 66 cents, or 1.32 percent,
at $49.26 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 66 cents, or
1.39 percent, at $46.98 per barrel.
Safe-haven spot gold rebounded from a near five-week
low of $1,314.70 after the dollar pared its gains. U.S. gold
futures for December delivery settled up 0.09 percent at
$1,327.10.
