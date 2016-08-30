GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares slip on Fed rate hike worries; dollar climbs

* U.S. consumer confidence beats expectations in August
* Dollar hits nearly 3-week high vs basket of major rivals
* Pan-European Stoxx 600 hits 2-wk high, boosted by
financials
* Dollar's gains hurts oil, gold prices
(Updates to close of European markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday
after stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data
stoked concerns about a potential Federal Reserve interest rate
hike this year and technology stocks dragged, while European
shares and the dollar hit multi-week highs.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose
to 101.1 this month, an 11-month high. The data, which beat
economists' expectations for a dip to 97.0 according to a
Reuters poll, stoked expectations that the Fed could raise rates
this year after top Fed officials have said recently that such a
move was possible.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in an interview with
Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, said the U.S. job market is close to
full strength and the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on
how well the economy is doing.
Mounting expectations for a Fed hike this year boosted
European financial stocks and helped the pan-European STOXX 600
hit its highest level since mid-August. Banks benefit
from higher interest rates, which can boost margins.
Apple dragged down U.S. technology stocks after EU
antitrust regulators ordered the iPhone maker to pay about $14.5
billion in back taxes to the Irish government. Apple shares were
last down just under 1 percent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, strengthened to a nearly
three-week high of 96.064 as investors looked ahead to Friday's
jobs data. The index was last up 0.49 percent at
96.048.
"Any signs of strength make investors worry that the Fed
will accelerate their plans to raise interest rates," said Alan
Gayle, head of asset allocation at Atlanta-based RidgeWorth
Investments.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 0.57 points, or 0.14 percent, at 417.47.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 65.3
points, or 0.35 percent, at 18,437.69. The S&P 500 was
down 6.12 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,174.26. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 16.63 points, or 0.32 percent, at
5,215.69.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.50 percent, at 1,357.17.
Oil prices fell for a second straight day in response to the
dollar's strength and worries about crude oversupply. A strong
greenback makes fuel purchases more expensive for countries
using other currencies domestically.
Brent crude was last down 89 cents, or 1.81 percent,
at $48.37 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 60 cents, or
1.28 percent, at $46.38 per barrel.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed as traders awaited
the U.S. jobs data. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
were last at 1.573 percent, from a yield of 1.566
percent late Monday.
"If higher numbers come out (on the jobs report) and we get
another strong reading, that could automatically boost odds of a
September rate hike," said Ninh Chung, head of portfolio
management at SVB Asset Management in San Francisco.
The stronger dollar weighed on safe-haven gold prices. Spot
gold prices were last down $10.3, or 0.78 percent, at
$1,312.71 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Kit Rees in London and
Dion Rabouin and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)