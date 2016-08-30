GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares slip on Fed rate hike worries; dollar climbs

* U.S. consumer confidence hits 11-month high in August
* Dollar hits 3-week high vs basket of major rivals
* Pan-European Stoxx 600 hits 2-wk high, boosted by
financials
* Dollar's gains hurts oil, gold prices
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday
after strong U.S. economic data stoked concerns about the impact
of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year and
a drop in technology shares, while European stocks and the
dollar hit multi-week highs.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose
to 101.1 this month, an 11-month high. The data supported
expectations that the Fed could raise rates this year after top
Fed officials have said recently that such a move was possible.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in an interview with
Bloomberg TV, said the U.S. job market is close to full strength
and the pace of interest rate hikes will depend on how well the
economy is doing.
Mounting expectations for a Fed hike this year boosted
financial stocks on both sides of the Atlantic, limiting losses
in U.S. shares and helping the pan-European STOXX 600
hit its highest level since mid-August. Banks benefit from
higher interest rates, which can boost margins.
Apple dragged down U.S. technology stocks after EU
antitrust regulators ordered the iPhone maker to pay about $14.5
billion in back taxes to the Irish government. Apple shares
ended down 0.8 percent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, strengthened to a
three-week high of 96.143 as investors looked ahead to Friday's
jobs data.
"Stocks are extended and not cheap, and there's no immediate
catalyst other than momentum to make stocks go higher," said Jim
Awad, managing director at Plimsoll Mark Capital in New York, on
the dip in U.S. shares overall.
"And it appears we're going to have a modest tightening in
financial conditions in the United States," he said in reference
to a possible 2016 Fed rate hike.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 0.44 points, or 0.11 percent, at 417.6.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 48.69
points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,454.3. The S&P 500 ended
down 4.26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,176.12. The Nasdaq
Composite closed down 9.34 points, or 0.18 percent, at
5,222.99.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.50 percent, at 1,357.17.
Oil prices fell for a second straight day on the dollar's
strength and worries about crude oversupply. A strong greenback
makes fuel purchases more expensive for countries using other
currencies domestically.
Brent crude settled down 89 cents, or 1.81 percent,
at $48.37 per barrel. U.S. crude settled down 63 cents,
or 1.34 percent, at $46.35 per barrel.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed as traders awaited
the U.S. jobs data. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
were last at 1.570 percent, from a yield of 1.566
percent late Monday.
"It's all about the Fed and it's also about the August jobs
report this Friday," said Ninh Chung, head of portfolio
management at SVB Asset Management in San Francisco.
Spot gold prices hit a six-week low of $1,311.65 on
the strength in the dollar. U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down 0.8 percent at $1,316.5 per
ounce.
