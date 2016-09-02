GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheered by potential dovish Fed; dollar gains

* U.S. employers add 151,000 jobs in Aug., below
expectations
* Data fails to boost expectations for Sept. Fed rate hike
* Top European shares close up 2 pct
* Dollar gains after hitting one-week low
* Long-dated Treasury yields rise after initial fall
* Oil prices settle up 3 pct
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. shares inched higher and
European shares rallied on Friday after weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs data gave the Federal Reserve more leeway to stand pat
on interest rates, while the dollar gained and longer-dated
Treasury yields edged up.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs in August after
an upwardly revised 275,000 increase in July, with job cuts in
manufacturing and construction, the Labor Department said.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising
180,000 last month.
Fed funds futures on Friday suggested traders saw a
21-percent probability of a Fed rate hike later this month, down
from Thursday's probability of 24 percent, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Rate hike probabilities for September and December had risen
after last Friday's remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen that the
case for raising rates had strengthened in recent months.
U.S. and European share markets cheered the jobs figures'
implication that the Fed may wait until December to act.
"People are taking a little bit of a relief that it wasn't a
200,000 plus print, certainly in the equity market," said Sean
Lynch, co-head of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo
Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last up 2.94 points, or 0.7 percent, at 420.29.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 72.66
points, or 0.39 percent, at 18,491.96. The S&P 500 ended
up 9.12 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,179.98. The Nasdaq
Composite closed up 22.69 points, or 0.43 percent, at
5,249.90.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
2.06 percent, at 1,378.94.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent to mark its first
positive week in three, while the FTSEurofirst 300 posted its
second straight week of gains and its biggest since mid-July, at
1.9 percent.
Despite the jobs data not clearly reinforcing a September
rate hike, the dollar gained on the prospect of a December rate
increase.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.21
percent at 95.850 after hitting a one-week low of 95.189
immediately after the data.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries prices initially rallied on the
U.S. jobs data, with two-year yields falling to their
lowest in 10 days of 0.746 percent and benchmark 10-year yields
hitting a one-week low of 1.543 percent.
But yields reversed that drop later in the session, with
two-year yields last little changed at 0.794 percent and 10-year
yields last at 1.601 percent, compared with a 10-year yield of
1.570 percent late on Thursday.
"We're in a low-expectation environment and these numbers
are still positive," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, in reference to the U.S.
jobs data.
The dollar's initial weakness helped prompt gains in oil
prices, though despite the day's rise, crude prices still ended
the week sharply lower on concerns about oversupply.
Brent crude settled up $1.38, or 3.04 percent, at
$46.83 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $1.28, or 2.97
percent, at $44.44 a barrel.
For the week, Brent fell 6 percent, its biggest drop in five
weeks, while U.S. crude fell nearly 7 percent to mark its
largest decline in eight weeks.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7 percent at
$1,326.70.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Chuck
Mikolajczak, Dion Rabouin and Barani Krishnan in New York;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)