GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up slightly, yields down on subdued Fed hike expectations

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 7 A gauge of global equity
markets was slightly higher after touching its highest level in
over a year on Wednesday and U.S. Treasury yields fell for a
second session as expectations for a rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve remained subdued.
According to the Fed's Beige Book report of anecdotal
information collected from business contacts, the U.S. economy
expanded at a modest pace in July and August. But there was
little sign that wage pressures are being felt beyond
highly-skilled jobs, which the Fed is looking for to push
inflation higher.
But comments from Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Wednesday
hinted that the possibility of a rate hike in September remained
on the table.
The probability for a September rate hike inched up to 18
percent in the wake of the comments, from 15 percent in the
prior session, according to CME's FedWatch tool, while
expectations for a hike in December nudged closer to 50 percent.
A weaker-than-expected August employment report on Friday
and Tuesday's soft data on the services sector have crimped
expectations the Fed will boost interest rates when it meets
next week and for the rest of the year.
"We've had very quiet market activity for a couple of months
... And a lot of uncertainty on policy," said Tim Courtney,
chief investment officer at Exencial Wealth Advisors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.24 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 18,513.88, the S&P 500 lost 2.15
points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,184.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,271.35.
U.S. stocks were led lower by the consumer staples sector
, off 0.9 percent. General Mills shares lost 4
percent to $68.04 after the company said its first-quarter
organic net sales will be below its full-year guidance range.
European shares reversed early losses, with the FTSEurofirst
300 closing up 0.3 percent. MSCI's all-country world
index edged up 0.06 percent after touching an
intraday high of 424.71, its highest level since August 11.
Oil prices turned positive in volatile session, as the
market weighs the prospect of higher supplies against the
possibility that the world's top producers could agree on a
production freeze. Brent futures climbed 1.5 percent at
$47.95 and U.S. crude advanced 1.4 percent at $45.46 a barrel.
Falling expectations for a rate hike sent U.S. Treasury
yields lower, with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 2/32 in price to yield 1.5357 percent, from 1.543
percent on Tuesday. Yields fell as low as 1.519 percent, a
three-week trough.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 101.75 yen,
having fallen as low as 101.18, its weakest since Aug. 26, after
a report from the Sankei newspaper that Bank of Japan
policymakers are divided ahead of the central bank's next
meeting.
But the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, edged up 0.16 percent to
94.986 after a drop of more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
