GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on rate hike talk, German data; euro off

* German exports post steepest drop in nearly a year
* North Korea conducts its largest nuclear test to date
* Increasingly risky to delay U.S. rate hike -Fed's
Rosengren
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Stocks across the globe fell
the most since June on Friday, dragged lower by expectations
that the Federal Reserve could be closer to an interest rate
hike, which in turn boosted the U.S. dollar and weighed on
commodities.
Geopolitical jitters added to the sour mix after North Korea
conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test and said it had
mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile,
ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United Nations
have been powerless to contain.
German exports fell sharply in July, shrinking the overall
trade surplus for the fourth consecutive month - something not
seen since 1992 in the euro zone's largest economy.
The euro peaked for the day shortly after the German data
and later dipped below $1.12, while the benchmark U.S.
Treasury yield touched its highest in 11 weeks.
Stocks on Wall Street were hit after Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren said "risks to the forecast are becoming
increasingly two-sided," meaning that while a slowdown overseas
remains a concern, the U.S. economy has proved resilient and
could even overheat if Fed policy remains unchanged for too much
longer.
"This is more about central banks than anything else;
there's a rising expectation of inflation as well as what seems
to be a modest shift within central banks for a little bit
steeper yield curve," said Jason Pride, director of investment
strategy at Glenmede in Philadelphia.
The hawkish Fed tone was softened by Federal Reserve
Governor Daniel Tarullo, who said he wants to see more evidence
of a sustained uptick in inflation before raising rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 394.46 points,
or 2.13 percent, to 18,085.45, the S&P 500 lost 53.49
points, or 2.45 percent, to 2,127.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 133.58 points, or 2.54 percent, to 5,125.91.
It was the second-largest weekly drop for the Dow this year,
and the largest for the S&P 500 since early February.
MSCI's global stocks gauge dropped 2.1
percent, the most for any day since the aftermath of Britain's
decision to leave the European Union in late June.
An index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.4 percent after touching a 13-month
high on Thursday. Emerging market stocks slumped 1.9
percent.
HAWKISH COMMENTS
The U.S. dollar rose after Rosengren's remarks raised
expectations of a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates.
"Despite the relatively weak economic (data) that we've had
this month, the market decided that it appears central bank
officials are no longer enamored with (ultra-low) interest rate
policy; they really want to normalize rate policy sooner rather
than later," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 95.31.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.1231.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, with long-dated maturities
reaching more than two-month highs, in line with Japanese
government bonds, after reports suggested the Bank of Japan is
considering measures to cut short- to medium-term yields, while
lifting those of long-term debt.
The U.S. Treasury market has been moving in tandem with JGBs
over the last six months, analysts said, since Japanese
investors of late have been the biggest buyers of U.S.
government debt.
The U.S. yield curve reached its steepest level since
mid-July, with the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year
yields at 89 basis points, a move driven by the jump in
longer-dated borrowing costs.
The yield on benchmark German debt turned
positive for the first time since July 22 and ended at 0.02
percent, its highest since June 23.
Oil prices pulled back after surging more than 4 percent on
Thursday. Brent fell 4.4 percent to $47.80 a barrel,
still up 2 percent this week, and U.S. crude retreated
4.2 percent to $45.63.
Gold was last at $1,327 an ounce, down 0.8 percent on
the day.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak, Caroline Valetkevitch, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and
Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)