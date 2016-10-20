GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 7-mth high on ECB's Draghi, pressures oil, stocks

* Draghi comments, U.S. home sales data boost U.S. dollar
* U.S. dollar index highest since March 10
* Euro falls to lowest since June 24
* Dollar gain knocks oil price and hurts stocks
* Global gauge of equities hits one-week high, then falls
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro fell to a four-month
low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday and the greenback rose
to its highest in seven months against a basket of major
currencies after the European Central Bank President left the
door open to more monetary stimulus.
The rise in the U.S. dollar knocked down oil prices which
are traded in dollars and pressured U.S. stock prices.
The ECB left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged but
President Mario Draghi kept a wide range of options open for
further stimulus in December, shooting down any talk of tapering
its 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying program.
The U.S. dollar gained further after publication of a
stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales report.
"The move in the dollar hurt oil, which hurt energy, which
hurt stocks," said Stephen Guilfoyle, chief market economist at
Stuart Frankel & Co.
Crude oil prices fell just under 2.5 percent, also weighed
by profit taking. A strong rally on Wednesday had taken prices
to their highest in 15 months in the wake of unexpected
inventory drawdowns.
U.S. stocks were also pushed lower by weak earnings reports
from index heavyweights such as telephone service provider
Verizon Communications Inc and insurer Travelers
Companies, Inc. Telecom stocks were the worst-performing
sector, down 2 percent, their worst one-day percentage drop
since Sept. 9.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.27 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 18,162.35. The S&P 500 lost 2.95
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,141.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.58 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,241.83.
A measure of world equity markets fell 0.14
percent after touching a fresh one-week high following Draghi's
comments.
European equities jumped following Draghi's remarks, with
the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising more than 1.0
percent from its lows before closing up 0.19 percent.
DRAGHI DRAGS DOWN EURO
The euro fell as low as $1.0916 versus the U.S. dollar, its
lowest since June 24, helping the dollar index rise to
its highest since March 10.
"Draghi pushed back strongly against the idea that they
could discuss tapering or adjusting QE and that weighed on the
euro," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York.
The ECB head's comments weighed on longer-dated U.S.
Treasury prices, which dipped modestly. Benchmark 10-year notes
were last down 1/32 in price to yield 1.749 percent.
The greenback was also supported by relatively hawkish
comments by New York Fed President William Dudley late on
Wednesday.
Dudley, a permanent voter on policy and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, said the U.S. central bank would likely
raise interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy
remained on track.
The Mexican peso fell on Thursday after touching a six-week
high in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. presidential debate
between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton on
Wednesday.
The peso is seen as the chief proxy for market pricing of
the Republican candidate's chances in view of his promises to
impose tough limits on immigration and rewrite trade deals.
"The early polls suggest Clinton was once again the winner
here and so the Mexican peso has been one of the most obvious
beneficiaries," said James Athey, fixed income investment
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"The magnitude of the move, however, suggests that the
market has largely concluded that Trump won't win. That doesn't
mean that the result is a foregone conclusion. Markets,
pollsters and pundits all predicted the wrong result in the UK's
referendum on EU membership. That should act as a cursory lesson
now."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Karen
Brettell in New York and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)