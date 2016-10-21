GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 8-month high, stocks set for weekly rise

* Dollar hits 8-month high on Fed comments, election odds
* ECB policy comments put pressure on euro
* Global equities lower but set for first weekly gain since
Sept.
* Yuan hits 6-year low, weighs on emerging markets
(Updates to U.S. market open, new throughout)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 21 The dollar rose to its highest
since February against a basket of currencies on Friday as
investors weighed the likelihood of higher U.S. interest rates,
while a measure of world stocks dipped but looked set for its
first weekly gain in four weeks.
The euro hit a seven-month low against the dollar
after the European Central Bank left its ultra-loose policy
unchanged on Thursday but kept the door open to more stimulus in
December.
The dollar also was bolstered by comments from New
York Federal Reserve President William Dudley earlier this week
that the Fed was prepared to raise U.S. overnight interest
rates, and by decreasing likelihood of Donald Trump winning the
U.S. presidency.
"There have been some Fed comments where they sound like
they are ready to move in December, but also partly related is
the market view that a hike in December is much more likely if
Clinton wins than if Trump wins," said Steven Englander, global
head of foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York.
A Trump victory is seen as more likely to create uncertainty
and market volatility, which could delay an interest rate
increase.
Traders are now pricing in a 74-percent chance the Fed will
raise rates in December, up from 64 percent two weeks ago,
according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest against
the dollar in six years, pressuring the currencies and equity
shares of emerging market countries that rely on exporting to
the world's second largest economy.
Wall Street moved lower despite Microsoft surging
to an all-time high. GE's shares were off 2.3 percent,
weighing the most on the S&P 500, after the conglomerate lowered
its full-year revenue growth target and narrowed its profit
forecast.
"Although earnings have been coming in mixed, GE's comments
of a sluggish economy is causing investors to take a step back,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.37 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 18,053.98, the S&P 500 lost 7.43
points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,133.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.81 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,239.02.
World stocks slipped with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4
percent and the pan-European STOXX 600 index edging 0.14 percent
lower. World stocks, as measured by MSCI's world index,
were still on track for their first week of gains since
September.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell in step with their
European counterparts, pushing both yield curves to their
flattest level in a week, in the wake of Draghi's comments about
bond purchases.
"Draghi basically told people they could play in the long
end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York.
Oil prices rose modestly but were set for their first weekly
loss since mid-September. Brent crude futures rose 0.6
percent while U.S. WTI crude futures added 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Karen Brettell in New York and Alistair Smout in
London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)