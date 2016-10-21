GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 8-month high; stocks post weekly gain

* Dollar hits 8-month high on Fed comments, election odds
* Wall St ends little changed; Microsoft hits record
* ECB policy comments put pressure on euro
* Global equities lower but set first weekly gain since
Sept.
* Yuan hits 6-year low, weighs on emerging markets
(Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst quote)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 21 The dollar rose to its highest
since early February against a basket of currencies on Friday as
investors increased bets on higher U.S. interest rates, while a
measure of world stocks posted its first weekly gain in four
weeks despite some soft U.S. corporate results.
On Wall Street, energy and healthcare stocks weighed on the
S&P 500 and Dow, but Microsoft touching an all-time high moved
the Nasdaq to positive territory. A potential merger between
AT&T and Time Warner lifted the latter's shares to their highest
in 15 years.
GE dampened sentiment after the conglomerate cut its
full-year revenue growth target and narrowed its profit
forecast. GE's weak report came on the heels of
lackluster results from heavyweights such as Verizon and
Travelers this week.
"If companies cannot beat estimates in this (low-rate)
environment, it raises the question of what will happen when the
Fed raises rates in December," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive
at Sarhan Capital.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.64 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 18,145.71, the S&P 500 lost 0.18
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,141.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to
5,257.40.
World stocks, as measured by MSCI's world index,
slipped on Friday but posted their first week of gains since
September. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.4 percent and the pan-European
STOXX 600 index closed a hair lower.
In currencies, the euro hit a seven-month low against
the dollar of $1.0858 following the European Central Bank's
decision to leave its ultra-loose policy unchanged on Thursday,
keeping the door open to more stimulus in December.
"What the announcement from the ECB might've done is make it
clear that we're going to be in wait-and-see mode on the two
most important central banks in the world until December," said
Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at TIAA Global Asset
Management in New York.
"And I wonder how much the market's going to be able to move
in either direction until we learn exactly what they have in
store."
The dollar also was bolstered by comments from New
York Federal Reserve President William Dudley earlier this week
that the Fed was prepared to raise U.S. overnight interest
rates, and by decreasing likelihood of Donald Trump winning the
U.S. presidency.
A Trump victory is seen as more likely to create uncertainty
and market volatility, which could delay an interest rate
increase.
Traders are now pricing in a 70-percent chance the Fed will
raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest against
the dollar in six years, pressuring the currencies and equity
shares of emerging market countries that rely on exporting to
the world's second largest economy.
MSCI's emerging markets index fell 0.23 percent.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged down modestly in
step with their European counterparts, pushing both yield curves
to their flattest level in a week, in the wake of Draghi's
comments about bond purchases.
"Draghi basically told people they could play in the long
end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York.
Oil prices edged up but posted their first weekly loss since
mid-September. Brent crude futures rose 0.84 percent
while U.S. WTI crude futures gained 0.57 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Karen Brettell in New York and Alistair Smout in
London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)