GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar rise; oil briefly slips below $50

By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks closed higher on
Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a two-week high on the back of
strong earnings and a flurry of deal activity, while the U.S.
dollar hovered near a nine-month peak against other world
currencies.
However, Canada's main stock index unofficially closed 0.11
percent lower as oil and gold prices weighed on shares
of energy and mining companies, offsetting gains by financial
firms.
Merger and acquisition activity spurred Wall Street, headed
by Saturday's announcement by telecommunications company AT&T
Inc that it plans to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4
billion in what would be the world's biggest deal this year.
Strong quarterly earnings also boosted investor confidence.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 1.1 percent
after four consecutive quarters of contraction, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
More than a third of the S&P 500 components are scheduled to
report earnings this week, including heavyweights such as Apple
and Boeing.
"Consensus is earnings are going to continue to improve in
part due to favorable energy prices and to strong consumption
patterns here in the U.S.," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio
manager at Stifel Nicolaus in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.32 points,
or 0.43 percent, to 18,223.03, the S&P 500 gained 10.17
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,151.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 52.43 points, or 1 percent, to 5,309.83.
The greenback rose on expectations of a Federal Reserve
interest rate increase in December.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar was up
slightly at 98.775, just off a roughly nine-month high of
98.846 touched earlier on Monday. The dollar also briefly hit a
one-week high against the yen.
Gold prices slipped 0.16 percent to $1,264.27 an ounce by
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on the stronger dollar and interest
rate hike speculation.
Oil started lower after Iraq said it wanted to be exempt
from an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries deal
to cut production.
Prices fell as much as 2 percent on news that Britain's
Buzzard oilfield will restart on Tuesday or Wednesday, but later
recovered slightly.
U.S. crude slid below $50 per barrel for the first time
since Oct. 18, which triggered technical selling.
Brent, the international benchmark for crude,
settled down 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $51.46 a barrel. U.S.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.7
percent, to settle at $50.52.
AT&T and Time Warner closed sharply lower, down 1.68 percent
and 3.06 percent, respectively. Wall Street signaled skepticism
that AT&T would secure the government approvals needed to carry
out its acquisition.
Spain's IBEX index led gains in Europe on signs that
10 months of political deadlock could end. The impasse has
paralyzed government in one of the countries worst-hit by the
euro zone's debt crisis.
U.S. Treasury yields lurched higher, in line with a rise in
global bond yields, with traders seeing little action ahead of
next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Rodrigo
Campos, Devika Krishna Kumar, Jan Harvey; Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Ethan Lou and Sam Forgione in New York; Editing
by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)