GLOBAL MARKETS-British data prompts global bond selloff; oil rises

* Yields on global benchmark bonds pushed higher
* U.S. dollar hits 7 1/2-yr peak vs Swedish crown
* U.S. stocks flat; Comcast drop offset by healthcare
* Oil rises on draw of crude, OPEC comments
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Strong growth data out of
Britain prompted the worst daily selloff in government bond for
months and pushed yields on the world's benchmark bonds higher
on Thursday, as expectations eased for a Bank of England
interest rate cut.
In the United States, equity losses led by Comcast and
consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in the healthcare
sector, while European stocks slid and the U.S. dollar advanced
against the Swedish crown and Japanese yen.
Official data showed that Britain's economy slowed only
slightly in the three months after it voted to exit the European
Union. It grew by 0.5 percent between July and September, a
touch less than the second quarter's 0.7 percent, enough to
temper fears about an immediate economic impact following the
Brexit decision.
Britain's 10-year gilt was up 12 basis points to
yield 1.27 percent, on track for its biggest daily rise since
June 2015.
German and U.S. equivalents rose
to their highest since early June at 0.19 percent and 1.86
percent, respectively. U.S. government yields were fueled
further by upbeat jobless claims data, and were last at 1.85
percent.
"The stronger (gross domestic data) print in the UK has
given further weight to speculation that the BoE will not
provide further stimulus any time soon," said Rabobank
strategist Richard McGuire.
In U.S. equity markets, investors took Qualcomm's deal
to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $47
billion as a sign of confidence, sending up shares of both.
Despite beating earnings estimates a day earlier, Comcast
pulled the S&P and Nasdaq lower, paring some losses
after falling as much as 2.7 percent following price target cuts
from Barclays and Deutsche Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.82 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 18,187.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.15
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,135.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 29.66 points, or 0.56 percent, to
5,220.61.
Interest-rate sensitive sectors also struggled as bond
yields rose. The S&P real estate sector was down 2.5
percent and on track for its worst decline in five weeks while
utilities shed 0.4 percent.
Europe's STOXX 600 slipped 0.01 percent, with
defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities providing the
biggest boost to the index, underscoring investor caution.
The MSCI all-country world stock index was
down 0.33 percent.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest in more than seven and a
half years against the Swedish crown after dovish comments from
Sweden's central bank, and a three-month high against the yen on
expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate hike.
The dollar extended gains during the day, last up 1.82
percent against the Swedish crown at 9.0702 crowns, after
touching 9.0890, its highest level since early March 2009.
Oil prices edged higher on a reported drop in U.S. crude oil
inventories, and as commitments from Gulf OPEC members assuaged
doubts in the market about cooperation from other producers.
U.S. crude settled up 1.10 percent, or 54 cents, at
$49.72 a barrel, while Brent crude added 44 cents, or 84
percent, to $50.40.
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg, Costas Pitas,
Abhinav Ramnarayan and John Geddie in London; Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Chuck Mikolajczak, Sam Forgione and Ethan Lou
in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)