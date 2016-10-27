GLOBAL MARKETS-British data prompts global bond sell-off; Wall Street falls

* Yields on global benchmark bonds push higher
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Strong growth data out of
Britain prompted the biggest daily sell-off in government debt
for months and pushed yields on the world's benchmark bonds
higher on Thursday, as expectations eased for a Bank of England
interest rate cut.
The bond sell-off gained momentum in the United States after
upbeat jobless claims data pointed to another robust nonfarm
payrolls number next week.
Wall Street closed lower, dipping in a choppy session after
the latest round of earnings reports. Losses in Comcast and
consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in the healthcare
sector, while European stocks slid and the U.S. dollar advanced
against the Swedish crown and Japanese yen.
Official data showed that growth in Britain's economy
slowed only slightly in the three months after it voted to exit
the European Union. It grew 0.5 percent between July and
September, a touch less than the second quarter's 0.7 percent,
enough to temper fears about an immediate economic impact
following the Brexit decision.
Britain's 10-year gilt advanced to more than
four-month highs, while German 10-year bund yields rose to
five-month peaks, lifting U.S. Treasury yields in
the process.
"The stronger (gross domestic data) print in the UK has
given further weight to speculation that the BoE will not
provide further stimulus any time soon," said Rabobank
strategist Richard McGuire.
In U.S. equity markets, investors took Qualcomm's deal
to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $47
billion as a sign of confidence, sending up shares of both.
Despite beating earnings estimates a day earlier, Comcast
pulled the S&P and Nasdaq lower, paring some losses
after falling as much as 2.7 percent following price target cuts
from Barclays and Deutsche Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.65 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,169.68, the S&P 500 lost 6.39
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,133.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.29 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,215.97.
Interest-rate sensitive sectors also struggled as bond
yields rose. The S&P real estate sector was down 2.45
percent and on track for its worst decline in five weeks while
utilities shed 0.53 percent.
Europe's STOXX 600 slipped 0.01 percent, with
defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities providing the
biggest boost to the index, underscoring investor caution.
The MSCI all-country world stock index fell
0.34 percent.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest in more than seven and a
half years against the Swedish crown after dovish comments from
Sweden's central bank, and a three-month high against the yen
on expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate hike.
The dollar extended gains during the day, surging 1.82
percent against the Swedish crown at 9.0696 crowns, after
touching 9.0890, its highest since early March 2009.
Oil prices edged higher as commitments from Gulf OPEC
members to cut production assuaged some lingering doubts in the
market about cooperation from other producers.
Brent crude was up 49 cents, or 1 percent, at $50.47
a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained
54 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $49.72.
