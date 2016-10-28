GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar fall on FBI review of Clinton emails

* U.S. stocks pare losses after market digests FBI Clinton
review
* Oil tumbles on doubts about OPEC's planned output cut
* U.S. GDP growth faster than expected; personal consumption
slows
By Hilary Russ and Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 28 Wall Street recovered some
losses on Friday but still closed lower, with U.S. stocks and
the dollar falling after the Federal Bureau of Investigation
said it would probe additional emails related to Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email
server while secretary of state.
The dollar slipped against major currencies, including the
Euro and the yen, but rose to three-week highs against the
Mexican peso.
The markets, which have been pricing in a likely Clinton win
against Republican candidate Donald Trump, were initially
spooked by news that could be an advantage to Trump.
Stocks recovered some ground, however, once investors
digested the FBI announcement, said Stephen Massocca, chief
investment officer, Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
"People calmed down and considered what it really meant,
that in all likelihood it really isn't going to impact the
election," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.49 points, or
0.05 percent, to 18,161.19, the S&P 500 lost 6.63 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 2,126.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 25.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,190.10.
The political uncertainty dented the U.S. dollar, which was
down 0.56 percent against a basket of major currencies
after earlier hitting an eight-day low of 98.242. The dollar
index was set to post a weekly decline of about 0.4 percent.
The greenback fell about 0.7 percent against the yen to a
session low of 104.49 yen after hitting a three-month
high of 105.53 earlier.
The dollar jumped more than 1.3 percent, however, against
the Mexican peso to a three-week high of 19.1002 pesos
before paring gains. A Trump victory has been viewed as a key
risk for the Mexican currency given Trump's promises to clamp
down on immigration and redraw trade relations with the country.
Oil prices settled below $50 to mark their biggest weekly
loss in six weeks on concerns OPEC will not fully carry out a
planned crude output cut, even as data showed U.S. oil drillers
removed rigs from production for the first time since June.
Brent crude futures fell 76 cents, or 1.5 percent,
to $49.71 a barrel, after earlier hitting a session low of
$49.31.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.02, or 2
percent, to $48.70 a barrel. It hit a low of $48.42.
The latest investigation into Clinton's emails also pushed
U.S. Treasury two-year note yields down from
five-month peaks to trade flat. Yields on other short-dated U.S.
notes were also lower on the day.
However, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
rose slightly to 1.848 percent. Earlier, 10-year yields reached
five-month highs of 1.879 percent.
Stronger-than-expected growth in the world's biggest economy
boosted bets on an imminent U.S. interest rate increase and had
earlier sent government bond yields broadly higher.
An estimate of U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product
showed annualized economic growth of 2.9 percent, the fastest
rate in two years. But the boost came largely from a recovery in
inventories and a jump in agricultural exports after poor soy
harvests in Argentina and Brazil this year benefited sales by
American exporters.
Meanwhile, business investment in equipment contracted for a
fourth straight quarter and personal consumption growth slowed
to 2.1 percent from 4.3 percent.
Treasury yields were also supported by surging British gilt
and German bund yields. Bond yields have risen
recently amid concerns the ultra-easy policies of major central
banks could have their limits and may not be continued
indefinitely.
Europe's index of leading 300 shares closed down
0.35 percent; Germany's DAX slipped by 0.19 percent and
the STOXX 600 fell 0.27 percent.
