GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips on U.S. election jitters; stocks edge lower

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Nov 1 The dollar slipped, demand for
gold picked up and stocks edged lower on Tuesday as investors
sought safe havens amid mounting uncertainty about next week's
U.S. presidential election.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors awaited the
completion of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, while
oil held just above one-month lows following its sharp slide on
Monday.
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in more than two weeks
against the euro on Tuesday on U.S. political
uncertainty, while the Mexican peso hit a more than
three-week low on positioning for a potential victory for
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
A Clinton win is generally seen by analysts as likely to be
a positive for the dollar. But news on Friday that the Federal
Bureau of Investigation was probing newly found emails related
to U.S Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use
of a private server continued to shake traders' confidence in
the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.
"The market has built up some dollar longs and euro shorts
in recent weeks, and with Friday's news increasing the
uncertainty around the election outcome, we suspect market
participants are cutting back" on those positions, said Vassili
Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
MSCI's 47-country "All World" index was
flat. Asian stocks propped up the index earlier in the session,
helped by stronger-than-expected factory activity in China.
On Wall Street, stocks edged lower, a day after all three
major indexes recorded their worst monthly performance since
January. Investors have been cautious due to uncertainty
surrounding the election.
Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead over Republican
Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released
on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last week it
was reviewing new emails in its investigation of Clinton ahead
of the Nov. 8 election.
But a poll by ABC News showed Trump leading by one point and
the Los Angeles Times put the Republican candidate more than two
points ahead.
"The market is expected to be range-bound until the election
results next week," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond
James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Meanwhile, U.S. factory activity increased for a second
straight month in October amid a pickup in production and
hiring, supporting views manufacturing would regain some
momentum in the fourth quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.05 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 18,116.37, the S&P 500 lost 4.09
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,122.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.34 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,181.80.
European shares edged lower in choppy trade, set for a
seventh straight session of falls. Standard Chartered shares
fell more than 5 percent after underwhelming results.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.55
percent at 1,331.13.
U.S. Treasury yields climbed ahead of the conclusion of the
Fed's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
Markets see only a small chance that the Fed will raise
rates on Wednesday, but traders will be scouring its statement
for clues on the timing of its next rate hike.
Chances of a hike in December were at around 78 percent,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Ten-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to
yield 1.85 percent, up from 1.83 percent on Monday.
Oil held just above one-month lows, following its largest
one-day slide in more than five weeks, although analysts said
the prospect of a more substantial price recovery was limited.
Brent crude was up 0.64 percent at $48.92 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was down 0.51 percent at $47.10.
Gold rose to a one-month high as the dollar retreated and as
concerns over the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections
underpinned prices after last month's fall.
Spot gold prices were up 0.76 percent to $1,286.94.
