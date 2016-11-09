GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks jump along with bond yields after Trump shock, peso falls

* U.S. stocks make sharp recovery after dramatic overnight
fall
* Mexican peso pares losses after hitting lifetime low
* U.S. Treasury yields see biggest jump in more than five
years
* Safe-haven gold gives back ground, oil rises
By Sinead Carew
New York, Nov 9 Wall Street stocks rose sharply
on Wednesday, bouncing from a dramatic overnight sell-off, while
the Mexican peso was battered as investors reacted to Donald
Trump's surprise win in the U.S. presidential election.
After sharp declines in U.S. stock futures overnight, equity
investor panic eased but bond investors pushed up Treasury
yields as they worried Trump's policies would ultimately weaken
the dollar and hike inflation.
U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose to 10-month highs on
Wednesday, bolstered by expectations that Trump will enforce
protectionist trade policies that will weaken the dollar and
boost inflation.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely
to prices, gained 22 basis points in their biggest jump since
August 2011. Benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields
climbed to their highest since January.
The U.S. dollar hit its highest level against the Japanese
yen in nearly four months. It gained support from the
U.S. equity turnaround as well as from the yield spreads, said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
The Mexican peso recouped some losses after falling to a
record low. The currency has been vulnerable to Trump's threats
to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico and to tax money
sent home by migrants to pay for building a border wall.
The three major U.S. stock indexes rose as investors piled
in to financial and healthcare stocks on hopes for less onerous
regulations in those sectors than they had feared from a Hillary
Clinton presidency.
"If you take Trump's policies at face value, they are
favorable for economic growth and inflation," said David
Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist at UBS Wealth Management
Americas in New York.
He cited Trump's promises for lower taxes, infrastructure
and defense spending, less regulation and higher trade barriers,
as long as those barriers do not dent growth too much.
Goldman Sachs chief investment officer Sharmin
Mossavar-Rahmani advised private wealth clients on a call to
"stay the course" on expectations for a large stimulus bill from
Trump.
Investors also recalled that the market's dramatic decline
after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union was
short-lived and was ultimately seen as a buying opportunity.
But some money managers talked about near-term uncertainty
as the world awaits January's inauguration for more concrete
details of what a Trump presidency means.
"The market needs to hear more from him; they need to hear
who is going to be in the Cabinet and whether these people are
credible," Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
At 2:05 p.m. (1905 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 214.45 points, or 1.17 percent, to 18,547.19, the
S&P 500 had gained 18.98 points, or 0.89 percent, to
2,158.54 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 30.75
points, or 0.59 percent, to 5,224.24.
Pledges by Trump in his victory speech that he would forge
strong relations with other big nations helped ease some
concerns about heavy tariffs being slapped on imports to the
United States and a starkly more aggressive geopolitical
attitude.
UNCERTAINTY
But emerging markets bore the brunt of the Republican
nominee's victory, with Mexico's peso still down 8.7
percent after falling more than 13 percent to hit a record low
overnight.
European stocks closed up 1.6 percent after having
fallen as much as 2.3 percent. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan had ended down
2.3 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei closed down 5.4 percent.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold sharply pulled back
initial gains and was up 0.6 percent at $1,276 an ounce after
climbing as much as 4.9 percent to $1,337.40.
Oil prices recovered along with U.S. equities, with Brent
crude up 0.8 percent at $46.40 a barrel and U.S. crude
rising 0.9 percent to $45.39.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Caroline
Valetkevitch, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Karen Brettel, David
Randall and Dion Rabouin in New York, Marc Jones in London and
Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James
Dalgleish)