GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields jump after Trump shock, Mexican peso falls

* U.S. stocks stage dramatic recovery after overnight plunge
* Investors eye growth from Trump's spending promises
* Mexican peso pares losses after hitting lifetime low
* U.S. Treasury yields see biggest jump in more than five
years
* Safe-haven gold gives back ground, oil rises
(Updates with closing prices)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Wall Street stocks rallied on
Wednesday after a dramatic overnight sell-off, while bond yields
jumped on inflation expectations and the Mexican peso was
battered as investors reacted to Donald Trump's surprise win in
the U.S. presidential election.
While equity investors' election night panic turned to
daytime jubilation, bond investors worried Trump's protectionist
policies would ultimately weaken the dollar and hike inflation.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields gained almost
25 basis points in their sharpest rise in more than five years.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields also
advanced, climbing 21 basis points to their highest since
January in their biggest increase in more than three years.
The U.S. dollar rose across the board and hit its highest
against the Japanese yen in nearly four months. It gained
support from the equity turnaround and the yield spreads, said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
The Mexican peso recouped some losses after falling to a
record low. The currency has been vulnerable to Trump's threats
to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico and to tax money
sent home by migrants to pay for building a border wall.
The three major U.S. stock indexes rose as investors piled
into financial and healthcare stocks on hopes of weaker
regulation than was expected from a Hillary Clinton presidency.
"The fact the Republicans control all three branches of
government made a lot of people think that some of Trump's ideas
that were pro-business - lower taxes and lower regulation -
could actually be passed," Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Goldman Sachs chief investment officer Sharmin
Mossavar-Rahmani advised private wealth clients to "stay the
course" on expectations for a large stimulus that would boost
investments.
Investors also recalled that global stocks' dramatic decline
after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union was
short-lived and was ultimately seen as a buying opportunity.
The MSCI world stock index plunged as much
7.2 percent in the two trading sessions after the June 23 Brexit
vote before rising 8.8 percent in the following 12 days. The
index, which was flat on Wednesday, was 8.6 percent higher than
the post Brexit low.
But many money managers said they expect volatility in the
coming weeks as the world awaits January's inauguration for more
concrete clues of what a Trump presidency means.
"Trump doesn't have a history in government that people can
look back at," said Meckler. "Whatever he has to say in the
coming weeks will have an oversized effect on the market."
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 256.95
points, or 1.4 percent, to 18,589.69, the S&P 500 had
gained 23.7 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,163.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 57.58 points, or 1.11 percent, to
5,251.07.
UNCERTAINTY
Trump's victory speech pledge that he would forge strong
relations with other big nations helped ease some concerns about
heavy tariffs being slapped on imports to the United States and
a starkly more aggressive geopolitical attitude.
But emerging markets bore the brunt of the Republican
nominee's victory, with Mexico's peso still down 8.2
percent after falling more than 13 percent to hit a record low
overnight.
LibertyView's Meckler said he would be surprised if Asian
stocks don't bounce back Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan ended down 2.3
percent Wednesday while Tokyo's Nikkei fell 5.4 percent.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold sharply pulled back
initial gains and were essentially flat at $1,275 an ounce after
climbing as much as 4.9 percent to $1,337.40.
Oil prices recovered along with U.S. equities, with Brent
crude up 0.96 percent at $46.47 a barrel and U.S. crude
rising 0.6 percent to $45.27.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Caroline
Valetkevitch, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Karen Brettel, David
Randall and Dion Rabouin in New York, Marc Jones in London and
Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James
Dalgleish)