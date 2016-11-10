GLOBAL MARKETS-Bank stocks continue rally; bond yields, dollar rise

* Tech weakness weighs on Wall Street
* Bond yields continue to rise
* Dollar strength weighs on oil, gold
(Adds close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 A rally in major world stock
markets lost some steam on Thursday despite a continued surge in
bank shares, as investors reassessed positions, while U.S. bond
yields continued to climb on the likelihood of inflation under
President-elect Donald Trump's proposed fiscal policy.
Investors after the election quickly shifted to focus on
Trump's priorities, including tax cuts, an increase in defense
and infrastructure spending, and bank deregulation. The
expansionary policy is expected to lead to inflation.
After a strong start, stocks in Europe reversed course and
turned negative. Europe's index of leading 300 shares
was down 0.3 percent after earlier touching a two-week high,
with utilities dropping 4 percent. Wall Street also
retreated from earlier highs, weighed by a 1.6 percent drop in
the technology sector, its biggest decline in two
months.
U.S. banking shares, kept the S&P 500 on the plus
side as they rallied for a fourth straight session. The sector
index surged nearly 4 percent after touching its highest level
since May 2008. European bank shares advanced 2.3
percent.
"The Trump campaign did say it would repeal Dodd-Frank.
Rates are higher and the yield curve is steeper. Those are all
good things for the banks," said Warren West, principal at
Greentree Brokerage Services in Philadelphia.
Bond yields continued to climb amid expectations interest
rates will rise under increased spending.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 23/32 in
price, yielding 2.143 percent, up from 2.064 percent late on
Wednesday. The yields rose as high as 2.148 percent, the highest
since January. The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds
rose 38 basis points on the holiday-shortened week for its
biggest weekly increase since January 2009.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 218.25 points,
or 1.17 percent, to 18,807.94, the S&P 500 gained 4.22
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,167.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 42.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,208.80.
The benchmark S&P 500 index pared gains after rising as much
as 0.9 percent earlier in the session. MSCI's all-country world
index advanced 0.18 percent after rising as much
as 0.9 percent.
Stocks on Wall Street had jumped on Wednesday following
Trump's stunning win, with companies expected to benefit from
his reflationary policies seeing the biggest climb. Bond proxy
sectors like utilities and real estate took
the brunt of the selling.
The dollar also continued to strengthen and was last
up 0.36 percent at 98.856 against a basket of major currencies.
The greenback was on track for its fourth straight session of
gains.
The strength in the dollar weighed on gold which fell
1.6 percent to $1,257.02.60 per ounce, on track for its third
decline in four days. The dollar rise also dragged on oil
prices, with both Brent and U.S. crude settling down more than
1 percent.
But copper jumped to a 16-month high of $5,714 a
tonne and was last up 3.5 percent at $5,600.85 on expectations
of a jump in infrastructure spending under a Trump presidency.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)