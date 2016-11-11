GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip after election rally, Europe bond yields climb

* U.S. stocks fall on profit taking
* Emerging markets hit by surging U.S. yields
* Italy leads European bond slide
(Updates with European market close, oil prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Stocks in major world markets
fell on Friday as sectors that rallied in the wake of the U.S.
Presidential election pulled back as investors took profit,
while a global bond market rout continued on expectations of
higher interest rates.
Since the election on Tuesday, investors have flooded into
areas such as banking that are expected to reap rewards from
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises of tax
cuts, higher defense and infrastructure spending, and bank
deregulation. The expansionary policy is expected to lead to
inflation.
The U.S. sectors that benefited, including healthcare, shed
some gains on Friday, though the longer-term view is that they
will continue to advance. The S&P healthcare index
slipped 1.4 percent on the session but is up 5.9 percent on the
week and poised for its best week in over two years.
"The market this week has been exceptionally strong and when
you see a massive rally like this, it is perfectly normal to see
some profit-taking," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50
Park Investments.
"The market has earned the right to pause a little bit to
digest that move."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.88 points, or
0.03 percent, to 18,813.76, the S&P 500 lost 5.57 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 2,161.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.59 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,225.38.
The specter of higher interest rates continued to drive bond
yields higher, but with the U.S. Treasury market closed for
Veterans' Day, the bond selling centered on Europe. Italy's
benchmark 10-year yield climbed to touch its highest
in 16 months.
The dollar continued to strengthen, up 0.2 percent
against a basket of major currencies and 2 percent for the week.
The greenback was on pace for its biggest weekly percentage gain
in a year.
That strength in the dollar slammed emerging markets, as did
concerns Trump may begin to enact protectionist measures once he
takes office. The MSCI emerging markets index dropped
3.3 percent and was on track for its worst week in six months.
The weakness in emerging markets dented European stocks,
with Europe's index of leading 300 shares off 0.6
percent but up 2.8 percent for the week. MSCI's all-country
world index lost 0.6 percent but was on pace for
its best week in seven.
The Mexican peso continued to weaken against the
dollar, and was off more than 3 percent after touching a record
low of 21.395.
Gold dropped 2.9 percent to $1,222.66 an ounce after
touching a session low of $1,219.40, the weakest since June 3,
and was down more than 6 percent for the week, its worst week in
3-1/2 years.
Copper pulled back after a sharp rally this week on
expectations of an infrastructure boost from Trump's policies.
The metal was 0.7 percent lower at $5,560.50 a tonne but was
still up more than 11 percent on the week and set for its best
week in five years.
Both Brent and U.S. crude dropped more than 2
percent after OPEC said October output reached another record
while Baker Hughes data showed U.S. oil drillers
increased rigs this week for a 21th week in the last 24.
