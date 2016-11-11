GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after US election rally, bond yields rise further, dollar climbs

* U.S. stocks slip but end with gains for week
* Emerging markets hit by surging U.S. yields, dollar climbs
* Oil and gold falls
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Stocks on major world markets
gave back some of the week's gains on Friday, while global bond
yields rose for a fifth day, supporting the U.S. dollar but
pressuring commodities and emerging markets.
Investors are anticipating that U.S. President-elect Trump's
policies will include lower tax rates and more infrastructure
spending to grow the economy, but at the expense of a wider
fiscal deficit and inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended at a record
closing high of 18,847.66. The S&P 500 index slipped
0.14 percent to 2,164.45, weighed down by weakness in energy
stocks as oil prices fell, but the benchmark index was up 3.8
pct for the week, as was the Nasdaq Composite, its best
week since 2011.
Since the election on Tuesday, equity sectors that have
benefited include banks and pharmaceuticals which may see less
regulation under a Trump administration, while technology stocks
are seen threatened by anti-trust policies and possible
disruption of global supply chains posed by more protectionist
trade policies.
The S&P financials stock index closed up 0.4 percent
on Friday and up 11.3 percent for the week, the best weekly
performance since May 2009.
The S&P healthcare stock index fell 1.5 percent on
Friday but ended the week up 5.8 percent, its best week gain in
over two years.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 0.64 percent on
Friday but ended the week up 10 percent, its best week since
2000.
"Wall Street is going to be watching a lot of (Trump's)
appointments and policy announcements to see whether it
validates the more optimistic tone we've seen in the markets in
the past few days," said Alan Gayle, senior investment
strategist and director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
European shares fell on Friday also as commodities stocks
fell with oil prices and stocks exposed to emerging markets
slumped on concern that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will
introduce protectionist trade policies.
The STOXX Europe 600 index closed 0.4 percent lower
but the pan-European index gained 2.6 percent this week, the
best weekly performance since mid-July
"After panic buying, a more rational and selective phase has
started," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia
Capital in Milan. "The political and economic obstacles to his
plans must not be underestimated".
The mining sector index fell 2.0 percent as
investors took profits from a rally of more than 10 percent in
basic resources stocks this week.
The European oil and gas index closed 2.2 percent
weaker, mirroring steep losses in crude oil prices after OPEC
said October output reached another record, casting doubt on
whether it can limit persisting oversupply.
A sell-off in emerging markets hurt companies such as
Standard Chartered and South African paper and packing
maker Mondi, which dropped 6.3 percent and 4.7 percent
respectively.
The MSCI emerging markets index fell 2.9 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index lost 0.6
percent but saw its best week in seven.
GLOBAL BOND YIELDS RISE FOR FIFTH DAY
Global bond markets sold off further Friday though the U.S.
Treasury market was closed for the U.S. Veterans Day federal
holiday. U.S. Treasury futures fell to ten-month lows on Friday.
In Europe, Italian 10-year yields climbed over
2.0 percent for the first time since September 2015 while German
10-year yields rose for a fifth day.
Global bond markets have seen the biggest loss of value this
week since June 2013 when the Federal Reserve first discussed
"tapering" its bond buying program.
The Federal Reserve is monitoring an increase in long-term
U.S. government borrowing costs and will adjust policy
accordingly if necessary, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on
Friday.
In his first remarks since the election of Donald Trump as
U.S. president, Fischer added that economic growth prospects
appear strong enough for the Federal Reserve to proceed with a
gradual increase in interest rates.
US DOLLAR SEES BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN IN YEAR
As U.S. Treasury yields rose, the U.S. dollar posted its
biggest weekly gain in a year, forcing some emerging market
central banks to intervene to prevent further capital outflows.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar
firmed 0.28 percent on Friday and was up 2.0 percent for the
week.
The Mexican peso slid on Friday to a record low of
over 21 pesos per U.S. dollar before recovering some ground.
Trump has vowed to build a border wall between Mexico and
the United States, deport millions of illegal immigrants, and
threatened to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The peso, the world's worst-performing currency this year,
took its biggest two-day tumble in more than 20 years following
Trump's victory, while Mexican stocks lost nearly 5.0
percent.
CRUDE OIL DOWN ON SUPPLY WORRIES, INDUSTRIAL METALS UP
Both Brent crude oil and U.S. crude settled
down more than 2.0 percent after OPEC said October output
reached another record while Baker Hughes data showed
U.S. oil drillers' increased rigs this week for a 21th week in
the last 24.
Copper pulled back after a sharp rally this week on
expectations of an infrastructure boost from Trump's policies.
The metal was 0.9 percent lower at $5,549 a tonne but was still
up more than 11 percent on the week, its best week in five
years.
Gold dropped 2.8 percent to $1,224.76 an ounce after
touching a session low of $1,219.40, the weakest since June 3,
and was down more than 6.0 percent for the week, its worst week
in 3-1/2 years as investors piled into industrial commodities
seen benefiting from Trump's promises of economic growth.
