GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar soars as U.S. yields spike; U.S. bank stocks rise

* Dollar at 11-month peak vs currency basket
* Treasury yields highest of year on inflation, supply risks
* Crude oil falls on oversupply fears, dollar strength
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month
peak against a basket of currencies on Monday as the risk of
faster inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury bond
yields shooting higher.
On Wall Street, the Dow Industrials set a record high led by
financial stocks, on the expectation of looser regulations and
consumer protections that could lift profits. Indexes turned
negative in mid-morning trading, weighed by declines in the
technology sector.
The dollar traded above the eye-catching 100 level
against the world's other major currencies. The euro
slumped to its lowest versus the greenback since January and the
yen was at its weakest since June.
The dollar has been romping ahead since Donald Trump's win
in the U.S. presidential election last week triggered a massive
selloff in Treasuries.
"A lot of the move with the dollar has to do with higher
yields," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at FXCM in
New York. "It's a seismic moment for markets."
Trump's win also sparked expectations of similar victories
in Europe in the coming months. Worries over a rising tide of
nationalist sentiment and restrictions on trade across Europe
put pressure on the euro, analysts said.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since December at 2.302 percent, while
30-year paper climbed above 3.06 percent, also the highest since
December. German 30-year yields touched their highest since
March above 1.06 percent, but gave up most of the day's rise.
Though selling moderated in early North American trading,
analysts said they see no end in sight for the overall move
lower in bond prices and higher in yields.
"I think there's more to go. I think we've topped out as far
as the value of bonds," said Tom Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies and Co.
"Trump is talking about running an extremely loose fiscal
policy, higher spending and lower taxes, and his trade and
immigration policies suggest that the labor market is going to
get even tighter. All of that adds up to a pretty high inflation
environment in the future."
Rising inflation hurts bond prices because it makes their
future interest payments worth less.
The stampede from bonds has seen 30-year yields post their
biggest weekly increase since January 2009 and the
50-basis-point move in 10-year bonds is the equivalent of two
standard interest rate hikes.
The market has priced in a 77-percent chance of a 25 basis
points rate increase at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting,
scheduled for next month.
GREENBACK HITS COMMODITIES
Bank stocks were the leading force on Wall Street, with the
S&P 500 bank index touching its highest level since
March 2008. However a drop in the biggest tech companies, which
also carry the largest market capitalizations, kept the S&P 500
in negative territory.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.27 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 18,863.93, the S&P 500 lost 3.56
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,160.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.49 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,214.62.
Emerging market stocks hit their lowest since July
and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell
0.5 percent.
By contrast, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7 percent to
its highest since February, boosted by a weaker yen.
In commodities, the strong U.S. dollar put pressure on gold,
which fell for a third consecutive session despite its appeal as
an inflation hedge. Copper rose 0.2 percent after earlier
gaining as much as 3.4 percent.
In the oil market, Brent crude fell to its lowest in three
months as the prospect of another year of oversupply and weak
prices overshadowed chances that OPEC will reach a deal to cut
output.
U.S. crude was down 2.6 percent at $42.30 a barrel
and Brent last traded at $43.65, down 2.5 percent on the
day.
