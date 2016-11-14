GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rallies alongside U.S. yields; bank stocks rise

* Dollar at 11-month peak vs currency basket
* Treasury yields highest of year on inflation, supply risks
(Updates prices)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month
peak against a basket of currencies on Monday as the risk of
faster inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury bond
yields shooting higher.
Both the U.S. currency and yields pared some gains in
afternoon trading, but continued to point to a new reality in
financial markets on the expectation of more spending and less
regulations when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office
in January.
On Wall Street, the Dow Industrials set a record high led by
financial stocks, on bets on higher interest rates and looser
consumer protections. Gains in broader indexes were capped by
declines in the technology sector.
The dollar traded above the eye-catching 100 level against
the world's other major currencies. The euro
briefly touched its lowest versus the greenback since December
while the yen was at its weakest since June. The dollar
index was last up 1.0 percent at 100.08.
The greenback has been romping ahead since Trump's win in
the U.S. presidential election last week triggered a massive
sell-off in Treasuries.
"A lot of the move with the dollar has to do with higher
yields," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at FXCM in
New York. "It's a seismic moment for markets."
Trump's win also sparked expectations of similar victories
in Europe in the coming months. Worries over a rising tide of
nationalist sentiment and restrictions on trade across Europe
put pressure on the euro, analysts said.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since December at 2.302 percent, while
30-year paper climbed above 3.06 percent, also the highest since
December. German 30-year yields touched their highest since
March above 1.06 percent, but gave up most of the day's rise.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 31/32 in price to yield
2.2277 percent, from 2.118 percent on Friday.
Though selling in Treasuries moderated in North American
trading, analysts said they see no end in sight for the overall
move lower in bond prices and higher in yields.
"I think there's more to go. I think we've topped out as far
as the value of bonds," said Tom Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies and Co.
"Trump is talking about running an extremely loose fiscal
policy, higher spending and lower taxes, and his trade and
immigration policies suggest that the labor market is going to
get even tighter. All of that adds up to a pretty high inflation
environment in the future."
Rising inflation hurts bond prices because it makes their
future interest payments worth less.
The market has priced in a 79 percent chance of a 25 basis
points rate increase at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting,
scheduled for next month.
GREENBACK HITS COMMODITIES
Bank stocks were the leading force on Wall Street, with the
S&P 500 bank index touching its highest level since
March 2008. However a drop in the biggest tech companies, which
also carry the largest market capitalizations, kept the S&P 500
in negative territory.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.55 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 18,873.21, the S&P 500 gained 1.61
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,166.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.37 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,225.74.
Emerging market stocks fell 1.1 percent and hit
their lowest since July and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the
globe fell 0.3 percent.
By contrast, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7 percent to
its highest since February, boosted by a weaker yen.
In commodities, the strong U.S. dollar put pressure on gold,
which fell for a third consecutive session despite its appeal as
an inflation hedge. Copper rose 0.2 percent after
earlier gaining as much as 3.4 percent.
In the oil market, Brent crude fell to its lowest in three
months, before paring losses, as the prospect of another year of
oversupply and weak prices overshadowed chances that OPEC will
reach a deal to cut output.
U.S. crude was up 0.2 percent at $43.50 a barrel and
Brent last traded at $44.50, down 0.6 percent on the
day.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Dion
Rabouin and Richard Leong and Scott Disavino; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)