GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rallies alongside U.S. yields; bank stocks up

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month
peak against a basket of currencies on Monday as the risk of
faster U.S. inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury
bond yields shooting higher.
Both the U.S. currency and yields pared some gains in
afternoon trading, but continued to point to a new reality in
financial markets on expectations of more spending and less
regulation when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office
in January.
On Wall Street, the Dow Industrials set a record high, led
by financial stocks, on bets on higher interest rates and looser
consumer protections. Gains in broader indexes were capped by
declines in the technology sector.
The dollar traded above the 100 level on an index of the
U.S. currency against the world's other major currencies.
The euro briefly touched its lowest versus the greenback
since last December, while the yen was at its weakest
since June.
The greenback has been romping ahead since Trump's win in
the U.S. presidential election last week triggered a massive
sell-off in Treasuries.
"A lot of the move with the dollar has to do with higher
yields," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at FXCM in
New York. "It's a seismic moment for markets."
Trump's win also sparked expectations of similar victories
in Europe in the coming months. Worries over a rising tide of
nationalist sentiment and restrictions on trade across Europe
put pressure on the euro, analysts said.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since December at 2.302 percent, while
30-year paper climbed above 3.06 percent, also the highest since
December. German 30-year yields touched their highest since
March, above 1.06 percent, but gave up most of the day's rise.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 39/32 in price to yield 2.2543
percent, from 2.118 percent on Friday.
The benchmark U.S. yield has risen nearly 40 basis points
over the past three sessions and analysts said they see no end
in sight for the overall move lower in bond prices and higher in
yields.
"I think there's more to go. I think we've topped out as far
as the value of bonds," said Tom Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies and Co.
"Trump is talking about running an extremely loose fiscal
policy, higher spending and lower taxes, and his trade and
immigration policies suggest that the labor market is going to
get even tighter. All of that adds up to a pretty high inflation
environment in the future."
Rising inflation hurts bond prices because it makes their
future interest payments worth less.
The market has priced in a 79 percent chance of a 25 basis
point rate increase at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting,
scheduled for next month.
WALL ST ENDS LITTLE CHANGED
Bank stocks were the leading force on Wall Street, with the
S&P 500 bank index ending at its highest level since
March 2008. However, a drop in the biggest tech companies, which
also carry the largest market capitalizations, offset the gains
and the S&P 500 ended flat.
Investors have been betting technology will look relatively
less attractive if Trump lives up to his promise to review
regulation in healthcare and financial sectors and to increase
government spending on infrastructure to boost economic growth.
"If growth becomes more even and available, we may see a
continuation of rotation into lower-valuation, more cyclical
businesses and out of high-valuation growth stocks like
technology," said James Abate, chief investment officer at
Centre Asset Management in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.03 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 18,868.69, the S&P 500 lost 0.25
point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,164.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,218.40.
Emerging market stocks fell 1.2 percent and hit
their lowest since July and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the
globe fell 0.4 percent.
By contrast, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7 percent to
its highest since February, boosted by the weaker yen.
In commodities, the strong U.S. dollar put pressure on gold,
which fell for a third consecutive session despite its appeal as
an inflation hedge. Copper rose 0.2 percent after
earlier gaining as much as 3.4 percent.
In the oil market, Brent rebounded from three-month lows
after a report that OPEC members were seeking to resolve their
differences on a deal to cut production ahead of a meeting later
this month.
U.S. crude was up 0.8 percent at $43.75 a barrel and
Brent last traded at $44.75, flat on the day.
