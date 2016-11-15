GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rallies on OPEC deal bets; tech, energy boost stocks

* Treasuries prices little changed, yields near recent highs
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Oil prices jumped nearly 6
percent on Tuesday on bets OPEC members will agree to cut output
when they meet later this month, while stocks rose, led by
recently lagging technology shares.
Crude oil gains in post-settlement trade gave an extra boost
to energy-sector shares, further lifting stock indexes on Wall
Street.
The U.S. dollar index held above the 100 level and
touched a fresh 11-month high, while Treasuries prices were
little changed with yields near multi-month highs.
The S&P 500 rose, led by recent decliners, including Apple
, Microsoft and Amazon. Tech stocks
had sold off in favor of cyclical sectors with lower valuations
on the expectation of a spike in spending under the incoming
Donald Trump administration.
"Buyers who were waiting to buy technology stocks didn't
have an option but to get involved and continue buying the
strength. That's propelled them higher as the day went on," said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles.
The energy sector on the S&P posted its largest daily gain
since late September as the rally in crude futures accelerated.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.37 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 18,923.06, the S&P 500 gained 16.19
points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,180.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 57.23 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,275.62.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.3 percent after
having fallen 7 percent over the previous four sessions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.31 percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
rose 0.5 percent.
OIL JUMPS, GREENBACK PAUSES
Oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are to meet on Nov. 30 and discuss output limits, and
hopes for a deal to cut production boosted prices. An outline
deal was reached in September but negotiations on the details
are proving difficult, officials say.
U.S. crude was up 5.6 percent at $45.75 a barrel and
Brent last traded at $46.94, up 5.7 percent on the day.
Commerzbank analysts said in a note that the market was
seeing increased chances of an OPEC production cut.
"There were a lot of new speculative shorts in the market
because of the growing skepticism that they would be able to
clinch a deal," said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity
Research Group in Darien, Connecticut. But he noted that those
shorts got squeezed as a deal seemed more likely.
Copper, which rallied nearly 20 percent over the
three weeks to Friday, fell 0.6 percent to $5,525.00 a tonne.
The dollar index was in and out of negative territory for
much of the day but remained near the 100 level and touched its
highest since December.
The greenback had support from data showing U.S. retail
sales rose more than expected in October, pointing to sustained
economic strength that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates next month.
The dollar's recent rally was in step with the surge in U.S.
yields as Trump's victory a week ago led traders to pile on bets
that he and a Republican-controlled Congress would embark on tax
cuts and federal spending to boost the economy.
However, they could be offset by possible restrictions on
immigration and trade, which could hurt business activity,
analysts say.
"We don't know whether and in what form Trump will follow
through on what he campaigned on," said James Chen, head of
research at Gain Capital in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The euro edged down 0.13 percent against the dollar
to $1.072, having strengthened as far as $1.0816, while the yen
weakened 0.68 percent to 109.15 per dollar.
Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 2/32 in price to
yield 2.2295 percent, up from 2.222 percent on Monday.
Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,227.76 an ounce.
